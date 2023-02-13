God of War Ragnarok Releases Super Bowl-Themed Commercial

PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok released a Super Bowl themed commercial today, though most fans might have missed it! While the ad shows Kratos and Atreus in Glendale, Arizona, the commercial didn't actually air during the big game. Instead, it was featured on PlayStation Canada's Instagram page. The ad sees the Super Bowl come to a halt thanks to a blizzard that may or not be related to Ragnarok. As a pair of reporters discuss the unseasonable cold front, Kratos and Atreus race in to save the day.

The commercial can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

The God of War Ragnarok Super Bowl-themed ad was teased previously by PlayStation from its social accounts with brief videos showing Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, planted in the middle of the field. PlayStation teased that a blizzard was coming to the Super Bowl, but given how God of War Ragnarok has already been out for a while and has easily been established as a success by now, people weren't sure what the result of these teases would be.

The original God of War from 2018 didn't get any story DLC of any kind, and God of War Ragnarok game director Eric Williams said previously that it was unlikely the new God of War game would get DLC, so despite what people may have hoped for, that always seemed like an unlikely guess for what played out today. Santa Monica Studio previously said that a New Game+ mode would be added to the game at some point in 2023, so while that was a possibility for what might have come during the Super Bowl, it would have been a very niche announcement to make given that it'd be geared towards players who already had the game as opposed to roping in those who don't have it yet.

Of all the guesses, the furthest-reaching one was that this would somehow be related to the God of War TV show that Amazon has in the works. We've only heard about Amazon ordering the show and have yet to see any concept art or casting announcements from the God of War TV show, though we have gotten the occasional update here and there regarding where it's at in terms of production.