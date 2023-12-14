God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla May Include Hints for Next Game's Setting

God of War Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica shocked the world at The Game Awards when it announced the Valhalla DLC. Valhalla is an epilogue to the main story in Ragnarok and follows Kratos and Mimir through a series of roguelite challenges. More interestingly, the free new DLC expands on the storyline of Kratos with several key revelations. While those won't be spoiled below, one of the things that happens several times throughout God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla hints at where Kratos might be going in the future. These hints also line up with what director Cory Barlog has said in the past, driving home the possibility that one or more of these locations might be the setting for whatever's next for the God of War franchise.

Before hopping into what happens in Valhalla, it's important to note that there will be light spoilers below. Of course, the main storyline of the mode won't be revealed, but one of the major characters and bosses will be discussed. With that out of the way, let's take a look at what's going on in Valhalla and why many players think it might be a hint for the future.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Future Setting Hints

(Photo: PlayStation)

During your journey through Valhalla's trials, Kratos will run into Tyr, the Norse God of War. He was a major character in Ragnarok, so it's not a big surprise to see him pop up. However, what he brings to the table is very interesting. You'll need to face Tyr in battle three times throughout Valhalla, and each time he comes equipped with a new weapon. Each of these weapons is from different Pantheons Tyr has visited over the years, including the Egyptian, Japanese, and Mayan groups.

Previously, all three of those Pantheons have been mentioned by Balrog as potential destinations for the next God of War. With Tyr using all three, it makes it tough to lock down where we might be going next, but it seems safe to assume it's going to be one of those three places. Of course, this could just be Sony Santa Monica playing with fan expectations, but it is an oddly specific hint that falls perfectly in line with what we've been hearing for years. If it's a joking nod to the fans, that would almost be a disappointment considering how excited fans are to see where Santa Monica takes Kratos and the crew next.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to hear about what's coming next, you'll likely be waiting at least a few more years. Fans had to wait four years between the 2018 God of War reboot and Ragnarok. With a Pantheon change, development will likely take at least a few years longer than that, so fans might be waiting until 2026 or later before they hear about the next mainline God of War. Santa Monica might drop a side adventure featuring Atreus similar to what Insomniac did with Miles Morales, but that's pure speculation at this point.