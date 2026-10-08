Two New PC Games Now Available for Free for Some GOG Users

Two different PC games are now available for free for some GOG users. The first requirement PC gamers will need to meet is having a GOG account, which costs nothing. Anyone can make a GOG account, and it’s free, just like an Epic Games Store or Steam account. The second requirement, and the only other requirement, isn’t free. In addition to a GOG account, those interested in grabbing two free PC games will need an Amazon Prime account. Amazon Prime has hundreds of millions of subscribers, and it’s a multi-use subscription. In other words, virtually nobody is subscribed to it for free games, making these two free downloads bonuses on top of their subscriptions. Still, these free downloads are not available to every GOG user, unlike a recent classic PC game that was added to the digital storefront for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these two free GOG games is Conarium, a Lovecraftian game with horror elements released in 2017 by developer Stormling Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive. Upon release, the standalone game, which normally costs $20, earned a 71 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam it has a 76% approval rating across nearly 2,000 user reviews and 3.6 out of 5 stars on GOG across substantially fewer reviews.

The other free GOG game is WarBreeds, which is much older by comparison, being a 1998 strategy game, one with a 62% on GameRankings. In the modern era, it has undeniable levels of jank, but PC gamers seem to be enjoying it. To this end, it has an 84% approval rating on Steam, where it was re-released in 2023, and a 4/5 stars on GOG. Both are based on a small number of reviews, though.

Conarium

Play video

Conarium follows the story of four scientists and their endeavour to challenge the limits of nature. And if you’ve read H.P. Lovecraft’s novella, At the Mountains of Madness, it may be familiar to you, because it’s inspired by this, though still a story set after it. In it, you play as Frank Gilman, who awakens on an abandoned base in Antarctica with a strong sense that something has gone terribly wrong. You will need to explore to find out what has happened, all while avoiding macabre beings in pursuit of you.

WarBreeds

Play video

WarBreeds takes place in a far-off galaxy where the once great Empire of Yedda has all but perished due to famine, disease, and a series of grisly wars. In the aftermath, four former slave clans have seized advanced Yedda genetic technology to alter their DNA and create powerful warriors, which you will need to be, to seize control and planetary domination in this new power vacuum.

The free games are set to go live via Prime Gaming sometime today. A specific time has not been provided. It is also unclear how long they will be available to download for free.