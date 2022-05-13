Gotham Knights Will Have Batman Beyond-inspired Skins as DLC

✖

Gotham Knights is already on track to be one of 2022's biggest games and for Batman fans, it just got a bit more exciting thanks to some Batman Beyond skins. Batman Beyond was an animated sequel series to Batman: The Animated Series. The show kicked off in 1999 and was a totally original idea that wasn't inspired by any comics, films, or other prior iterations of Batman. After Bruce Wayne becomes too old to properly fight crime, a young man named Terry McGinnis steps up to take on the mantle in a far-future version of Gotham. The show was a big hit and made a massive impression on fans, but has largely been relegated to the small screen through the TV series and no games or major Hollywood films.

Warner Bros. announced that it will be including some Batman Beyond-inspired skins for all 4 playable characters in Gotham Knights and... some of them are a bit ugly, but some of them are also really cool. Red Hood's is particularly fitting for the character, but Robin's is actually terrifying and maybe even overdesigned. Nonetheless, it's a cool optional set of outfits for players to choose from if they so desire. The skins will be available in the $89.99 Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights, so it won't come cheap, unfortunately. It wouldn't be surprising if Warner Bros. eventually opts to release them for everyone at a cheaper price, but as of right now, the only known way to get them is through this version or the significantly more expensive Collector's Edition.

As of right now, it seems some fans are already quite skeptical of the game. During the recent gameplay demo of Gotham Knights, it was revealed that Red Hood will use magic and non-lethal bullets. Needless to say, this did not sit well with fans of the character and many took to Twitter to express their frustration with the decision. As of right now, there's no telling how the game will turn out, but it looks like an interesting take on the Batman mythos.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Xbox One and PS4 versions were canceled earlier this week.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.