Gotham Knights Deliberately Includes Nightwing Butt Shots

The upcoming video game Gotham Knights from WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games is notable in part because it features four playable protagonists in Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin. It is also notably set after the death of Batman. But one thing fans might notice when the full video game releases is that it also includes deliberate butt shots of Nightwing. That's not just speculation; that's from the developer itself.

As part of a new issue of Play Magazine, according to GamesRadar+, the developer was interviewed about how the game goes about making each playable character distinctly different from the other. All four have different gameplay abilities, of course, but it would seem that it goes even farther than that as the game's custscenes will be different for each as well. That includes the aforementioned butt shots.

"I joke, but in Nightwing's version of one of the scenes with Harley [Quinn], we have a butt shot because, you know, there's a butt thing for Nightwing out there that we need to appease the fans with!" stated Wilson Mui, Gotham Knights cinematic director, in the magazine feature.

If you're somehow not already aware, this isn't something that Mui just made up. There is a well-documented appreciation for Nightwing's posterior that goes back years. DC Comics itself even celebrated Nightwing's butt just earlier this year. Folks went wild over Nightwing's butt in the Titans TV show back in 2019. Before that, there was much interest in whether the actor, Brenton Thwaites, had the butt for the role. It's a whole thing, and one that will seemingly continue in Gotham Knights.

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is now set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 21st. The title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you make of Gotham Knights deliberately including Nightwing butt shots? Are you looking forward to playing the video game when it releases in October?