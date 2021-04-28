Gotham Knights & Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Updates Likely Following DC FanDome Announcement

✖

DC is bringing back DC FanDome this year after the virtual event’s successful debut in 2020. This’ll be only the second DC FanDome event that the company has put on with fans able to tune into the event on October 16th to hear more about DC’s upcoming projects. While movies such as The Batman, HBO Max’s Peacemaker series, and more cinematic projects are probably what people think of first when looking forward to this event, the return of FanDome is also good news for those who can’t wait for the Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League games.

DC made its announcement on social media this week without much fanfare aside from a brief video asking fans to save the date. October 16th is the only date that we know of right now, and the video didn’t offer any teasers as to what might be present at the DC-focused festivities.

The epic global event is back!

Return to #DCFanDome 10.16.21 pic.twitter.com/ZifZGCPOig — DC (@DCComics) April 28, 2021

What we do know, however, is that we can pretty safely assume both the Gotham Knights game and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be present there in some capacity. Both games were revealed in 2020 during the first-ever DC FanDome event after a schedule released ahead of time and a couple of teases indicated that we’d see the previously unknown games appear there. Gameplay, trailers, and more details about the games that move away from just letting people play as Batman were shown off at the event.

Gotham Knights probably wouldn’t have been there at all this year if it’d released before October 16th since the game was originally planned for a 2021 release, though the game got delayed earlier this year. It’s now scheduled to release sometime in 2022 which is bad news of course for those looking forward to it but at least means that we’ll likely get an update on the game during DC FanDome. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was always planned for a 2022 release which means that we could’ve expected to see that game return for the 2021 DC FanDome anyway.

There’s a chance we could see more DC-focused games at the event as well, but these are two we can at least be pretty sure of. Injustice co-creator Ed Boon was asked about the possibility of an Injustice 3 during last year’s event but couldn’t talk about anything, so perhaps Injustice fans will get lucky this year.