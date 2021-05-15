GTA 5 Fan Goes Viral After Discovering Game Location in Real Life

✖

While many Grand Theft Auto fans have been sent into panic mode over a new GTA 6 tweet, other GTA fans are losing their mind over on Reddit. For the development of GTA 5, Rockstar Games surveyed the greater Los Angeles area to create a believable map. As a result, many of the landmarks in the game are inspired by real-life locations. To this end, one Reddit user recently discovered what looks like the inspiration for Trevor's meth lab.

Taking to Reddit, a user revealed a picture they took of an abandoned building in California that looks very similar to Trevor's meth lab in the game. There are some differences, but there also some similarities that are too much to ignore.

Below, you can check out a side-by-side showing Trevor's meth lab and the real-life location that seems to have inspired it:

In the comments of the post, one user reveals the location is right off CA-111 on the east side of the Salton Sea. To this end, they note that if you search for “Historic North Shore Service Station" in Google Maps, you can see the building in the picture above, which is right next to it.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt or two. While it looks like the location in the game is based on the location above, we can't know this for sure. Of course, Rockstar Games, or someone who works there, could squash the speculation with official information and insight, but this probably won't happen. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA 5, GTA 6, and all things Grand Theft Auto -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and viral Reddit posts -- click here or check out the relevant links right below:

