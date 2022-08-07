GTA Online Player Discovers Secret Outfit Perks

GTA Online is one of the beefiest online video games out there due the sheer content and possibilities, meaning sometimes players are still uncovering things. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly detail oriented and that remains true for GTA Online. The game is a massive online playground for players to live out all of their illegal fantasies, whether that be through a criminal empire or simply having the power to steal any vehicle you want and get away with it. The open-ended nature of GTA Online has kept players coming back for nearly a decade and ensures that Rockstar will keep updating it, despite killing off support for Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to GTA 6.

Over on the GTA Online subreddit, user Ronnymaloney put together a guide that tells players the hidden perks that some outfits in the game offer. If you go to the clothing store in the game and go up to the outfit section (typically where the register is), you'll see a bunch of categorized, pre-made outfits. If you put on something like one of the fairly expensive biker outfits, you will take less damage after crashing a bike. You'll supposedly have a 90% chance of surviving a fatal crash and you'll only lose 5% of your health from any other kind of crash. We tested this one specifically and confirm that it's true.

Some commenters debated whether you actually need the full pilot suit to gain its perks, arguing that the helmet should be enough on its own, but the rest of the list appears to be accurate. As of right now, it's unclear if any other outfit types provide any special perks. Some players noted that if you have the rebreather equipped, it will skip the animation for eating a snack, though that's largely unnecessary now as there's now a snack shortcut in-game.

