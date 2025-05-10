9 Activities You Will (Probably) Be Able to Do in GTA 6

GTA 6 is no longer some cryptic mystery to many of us, there are actual details that allow us to start piecing together what this game is, including what activities are in it. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is known for many things, but perhaps most prominently, it allows players to play in one of gaming’s greatest sandboxes. You can do heists, drive fancy cars, perform absurd stunts, and so much more. The world is truly your oyster, and it has opened players up to things that are simultaneously unexpected, thanks to how dynamic and reactive the world is as well.

Rockstar Games also always gives players a ton of things to do that are more “mundane” or less illegal. In the past, this has included things like gambling, tennis, participating in triathlons, and much more. The world of Grand Theft Auto is full of chaos, but there is also plenty of room to sit back and unwind with a more casual activity where no one dies or gets hurt. The latest GTA 6 trailer, along with the various screenshots that have been released, have helped give an idea of some of the activities players can partake in this time around, and we’ve rounded them up for you.

Fishing/Hunting

gta 6

One of the most prominent screenshots for GTA 6 confirms that fishing is indeed in the game. Jason can be seen casting his rod from a boat while his good friend Cal watches on. This isn’t too surprising given that fishing was a big mechanic in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it seems like Rockstar is building upon that here. Whether or not we will be able to cook or sell fish like we could in RDR2 remains to be seen, though.

There’s also plenty of other wildlife seen in the trailers alongside images of NPCs showing off gators they’ve captured and killed or patrolling the wilderness with rifles, so that could indicate that hunting will also make its way. Hunting was a small part of GTA 5, but massively expanded for Red Dead Redemption 2, so hopefully it will have that same level of depth.

Mini Golf

gta 6

Yet another screenshot featuring Cal highlights one of GTA 6‘s many activities. Cal is seen mini golfing and having a good time, so naturally, it seems like we will be able to partake ourselves. Golfing was in GTA 5, but this would be the first time we could do mini golf, which is notably different. It’s unclear if there will be a proper golf course to play on, though.

Basketball

gta 6

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Cal and Jason playing a game of basketball in the background of a screenshot showcasing GTA 6’s massive map. This could be something scripted and not an actual activity we can engage in whenever we want, but it would be awesome to see full-blown 1v1 basketball games in GTA 6.

Weight Lifting

gta 6

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas prominently featured a gym that players could engage with. There was a whole weight system in the game, allowing players to make CJ buff, fat, or skinny depending on their in-game habits. The series hasn’t had anything like that since then, but it seems like it may return as Jason is seen lifting some heavy weights in the GTA 6 trailer. He’s also quite fit, so perhaps players will have some level of control over his physique.

Pool

gta 6

Yes, pool is making its way back to GTA 6 after being absent in the last game. It was a mini-game in San Andreas and GTA 4 and it seems like it will be in the new game, based on a screenshot of Jason playing it at a bar.

Races

gta 6

This should come as no surprise for a game called Grand Theft Auto, but it appears racing will once again return. This is probably the least surprising activity on the list, but it’s worth noting as some screenshots seem to highlight an off-road race. Presumably, we will be able to race with cars and other kinds of vehicles as well.

Cage Fighting

gta 6

Lucia is briefly seen in what appears to be a cage fight in the GTA 6 trailer. A screenshot also highlights her hitting a punching bag, showing she may be able to train to boost her hand-to-hand combat abilities. This would likely give even more plausibility to weight lifting, as it means characters could theoretically train to get stronger in-game. Cage fighting was also a part of GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony, so it’ll be fun to see how the combat has evolved since then.

Clubbing

Given that we are back in glorious Vice City and the nightlife is a big part of that culture, we will be able to go clubbing. The trailers highlight Lucia and Jason dancing together at the club, as well as the huge crowds in these interior sequences. This was also part of The Ballad of Gay Tony, as that expansion revolved around managing nightclubs around Liberty City and let players hit the dance floor, pop champagne, and more. And of course, we can probably expect the famous strip clubs to be in the game with lots of interactivity.

gta 6

We see Jason and Lucia doing a number of things together, including jet skiing, clubbing, and even just lounging around at home, like any normal couple. Given that past GTA games have let you call up friends to go do various activities, it seems likely that Jason and Lucia will be able to go on date nights, opening the game up for unique dialogue exchanges that deepen their relationship.