Rockstar Games' New GTA 6 "Update" Confirmed False Alarm

Rockstar Games new GTA 6 "update" has been confirmed as a false alarm. This week, the official Rockstar Support Twitter account responded to a user looking for information on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. And its response generated some hype thanks to articles that blindly promoted it as significant, not realizing it's a standard Rockstar Support response. In other words, if you're expecting GTA 6 to be imminently revealed because of this tweet, well you're in for a world of disappointment.

For those that didn't see the interaction on the social media platform, Rockstar Support confirmed that there's no GTA 6 news to share at the moment. Because of course there isn't. If there was, Rockstar Games would have shared it already. Since Rockstar Games doesn't use events to reveal its games, it can do everything on its own time. So, when GTA 6 is ready to be revealed, it will be revealed. It's that simple.

That said, this isn't all the tweet included. It followed up this "no news" confirmation with a "please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates." As you would expect, some mistakingly took this second part as something noteworthy, not knowing this is the standard Rockstar Support response. It always responds to questions of this variety with something like this.

There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates: https://t.co/i1zkZw0nsH *KG — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) September 7, 2020

Alas, if you saw headlines and videos running away with this response as a possible tease or something noteworthy, well it's not. This doesn't mean GTA 6 isn't being revealed soon. It very well could be, but this isn't any indication of this happening.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not officially announced Grand Theft Auto VI yet, but that hasn't stopped rumors, reports, leaks, and all other types of stories about the game from flooding the Internet, some of which you can check out below: