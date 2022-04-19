Everything Wrong With the Newest GTA 6 Rumor

A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds, but there’s a lot wrong with it. Rockstar Games is currently working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, and right now we have zero details on the game, both of the salient variety and even of the inconsequential variety. What we do have is an endless number of rumors. Some of these rumors are worth paying attention to, this new rumor is not one of these rumors though.

The rumor comes the way of Alex Gonzalez, also known as El Nitro 56, a verified Twitter user, an actor, and YouTuber. The IMDB page for Gonzalez claims he’s working on GTA 6, which would be interesting if not for the fact that anyone can edit an IMDB page. In this case, this biography was written by Gonzalez himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, Gonzalez seemingly claims the game is coming out in 2023, and for what it’s worth, a few different sources — both reliable and unreliable — have been claiming this as of late. That said, if Gonzalez was working on the game, he would be under NDA. He would not be able to disclose that he’s working on it or when it would release. He probably also wouldn’t know when it’s releasing, as this information is very rarely made known to acting talent. Actors usually know as little as possible about the games they are working on to combat leaks, both accidental and intentional.

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1516124923764391936

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1516345121503121411



Could there be something to this? Sure, anything is possible, but right now this new rumor raises too many red flags. That said, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game — including not just the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news — click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant and recent links right below: