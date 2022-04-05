GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Multiple Cities

According to a new GTA 6 rumor, the map of the next Grand Theft Auto game will span several different cities and regions, including both familiar and new locations. According to the rumor, players will return to both Vice City and Liberty City, the series’ fictional take on Miami and New York City. The rumor also claims Carcer City is back, which is never featured in GTA, but it is referenced and it is the setting of Manhunt, a different Rockstar Games series. In the GTA universe, it’s understood that Carcer City is a dangerous and decaying city that’s in close proximity to Liberty City. It’s largely understood to be a caricature of a Rust Belt city. Adding to this, the rumor also claims the series is going international, teasing that players will, at least at one point, be in Cuba, though what part specifically, isn’t said. Beyond this, the rumor teases other locations but again, no specifics.

As for the source of this rumor, it’s Matheusvictorbr, a Twitter user that has gained a following for their scoops on GTA. In the past, they’ve seemingly teased and hinted at various things that have come to fruition, but they’ve also been off the mark, so take this into consideration with this information. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change, and thus should be taken with a big grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous rumors have suggested a multi-city and even a multi-country game world, so the idea players will be between Cuba and Miami, and then all the way up to New York City, isn’t a very surprising one.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not acknowledged, let alone addressed, this rumor in any capacity. It never comments on rumors, so don’t expect this to change, but, of course, if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game — including not just all of the latest rumors, but all of the latest official news — click here.