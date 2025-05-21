GTA 6 Could Benefit From Multiple Endings

GTA 6 has been delayed until 2026, but we got a treat in the form of a second trailer that continues to set up the campaign’s story, the atmosphere of the game, expands on the characters, and gives us a glimpse at possible activities that might be included. True to the leaks, it looks like GTA 6 is going for a Bonnie and Clyde-style story with its characters Lucia and Jason. However, this type of story could lead to an issue when it comes to being able to continue playing and messing around in the world after ending the campaign if Rockstar plans on ending their story the same way that Bonnie and Clyde’s ended.

Unlike GTA 5, GTA 6 is returning to Vice City, which is confirmed to have a massive map this time around. Of course, the trailers show us a vibrant life waiting for us, but the idea of a story that mirrors that of Bonnie and Clyde means that it’s a matter of time until we hit moments of tragedy. As a result, I believe GTA 6 could benefit from including multiple endings, a feature we don’t often see from Rockstar.

How Multiple Endings Could Be Needed for GTA 6

Usually, when you play a GTA game, you’re able to keep playing around in the world after you complete the main quests, letting you try out activities you may have missed during the story and returning to side quests you may not have completed yet. Generally, the game leaves some characters alive, and that lets you keep playing in the single-player environment. However, if GTA 6 ends with Lucia and Jason both dead like Bonnie and Clyde, that could make it difficult to keep playing, unless it resets you to the point before you start the last quest.

The best method for using multiple endings in GTA 6 would likely mean having a set of core choices throughout the main quests that impact which ending you get, similar to games like Life is Strange and A Way Out. From there, you could get endings that include options like both Lucia and Jason die, one of the pair lives, or they both manage to live.

Not only does this give you a way to keep playing after completing the main story, it also gives you a reason to play the main story multiple times. I know that there are mixed opinions about the use of multiple endings in gaming in a general sense, especially because there are games that simply don’t manage to use them in an effective way. Plus, Rockstar doesn’t usually include multiple endings in its games—although they don’t shy away from killing characters, which is why GTA 6 might be one of the few Rockstar games that should seriously consider multiple endings. If this is the path the game takes, it could be a pleasant change to have a Grand Theft Auto game filled with more major choices and be able to influence the story to some extent.