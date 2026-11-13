GTA 6 Was Reportedly Almost Banned in South Korea for “Too Much Genital Exposure”

While fans in some regions are excited for Grand Theft Auto 6, others had to worry about the game getting banned, but it seems like Rockstar prepared for reactions to the title’s mature content. South Korea in particular was one region set to be more strict with its censorship of GTA 6, at least until committees in that area eventually relented. Part of the reason why arguably the biggest title of 2026 isn’t outright banned in South Korea is due to the selectiveness of the game’s most expletive content, which is more elusive in-game than you might think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rockstar Games’ projects are known for pushing the M-Rating of most titles to their absolute limit, and the Grand Theft Auto series is the best example of this design philosophy. While it has created controversies in the past, GTA has offered players a playground of actions that really push the bar, from extraordinary violence to raunchy sexual content people can engage with. This has, unsurprisingly, led to GTA games being banned in regions like Thailand, China, Australia, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, and more locations, with South Korea almost being added onto the list.

An Adult-Only Rating Was Applied to GTA 6 in South Korea After Almost Being Banned Outright in the Region

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

A promotional video for GTA 6 showcased famous artists from South Korea anticipating the game, notably confirming the title’s approval to be purchased in the region. This live action trailer from PlayStation Korea comes after internal reports that the game was quite nearly banned entirely, mainly due to explicit content. According to official statements, GTA 6 had “out of context and far too much genital exposure,” likely referring to the player’s ability to have sexual encounters with various characters in the game. In fact, the possibility of a romantic relationship between the two protagonists of GTA 6 has long created assumptions that players would be exposed to more sexual content than most games in the series.

The larger scale of GTA 6 was also probably the cause of ban discussions, as developer Rockstar Games has promised players more chances to engage with mature-themed content. For example, more activities at strip clubs promise larger amounts of nudity, drug use is more interactive, and violent mechanics like dismemberment are possible under GTA 6‘s expanded systems. The frequency of genital exposure was the biggest problem for South Korea committee members, but the game was eventually approved with an Adult Only rating. This was due to a number of reasons, including:

Intimate scenes are non-interactive for the most part

Some cutscenes featuring explicit activity don’t feature full-frontal nudity

Map density reduces overall discovery of scenes with complete genital exposure

Apparently, the committee reviewing GTA 6 to see if it would be banned in South Korea simply couldn’t find the locations where sexual content in the game was. The same reports mentioned earlier also say that the committee had to request maps from Rockstar multiple times to track down areas where the exposure was taking place. The map of GTA 6 is apparently so detailed that it is confusing to navigate, therefore making the explicit content a very, very small part of a larger whole. For this reason, South Korea was able to approve the game despite its abundance of mature features, marking an overall victory to players wanting to experience GTA 6 in the area.

Rockstar’s Approach to Detail in GTA 6 Might Save It From Other Bans Ahead of Its November 2026 Launch

The complexity of GTA 6‘s world map might actually save it from similar bans that South Korea was entertaining, especially now as other regions review it within varying parameters. Rockstar has promised the most ambitious game in the series when it comes to its level of detail, even more than Red Dead Redemption 2, which was notorious for its attention to small features. While this may have always been Rockstar’s approach, it’s possible that the developer tucked away the most mature content into pockets of the game that were harder to find, purposely making them less apparent.

Due to this approach, Rockstar may have avoided several cases of censorship or outright bans, but that doesn’t mean all regions will relent like South Korea. Most areas will try to keep the game around due to its potential sales, but others with more strict rules on sexual or violent themes could still bar the game from local distribution. Regardless of what your region decides to do, Rockstar has acquired another large market in South Korea, only adding to the game’s explosive start in the next few weeks.

Do you think some areas might still ban GTA 6 before its launch? Let us know in the comments below!