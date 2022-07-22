Guerrilla Games Is Shutting Down Online Servers for 3 Games Soon

If you're one of the few people still playing some of Guerrilla Games' older Killzone games or RIGS: Mechanized Combat, your time spent with those games' online modes is now ticking. Guerrilla announced this week plans to shut down the online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat on August 12th, a decision which will make it so that only the single-player modes of these games will be accessible from there on out.

Guerrilla shared the news about the plans for these three games' servers on Friday via the studio's social accounts. The online multiplayer modes present in the games will naturally be the largest area impacted by this change, but Guerrilla confirmed that all online features overall will cease to function once that date rolls around.

On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode) and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. Single player offline modes remain available — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 22, 2022

Of the three games, Killzone: Mercenary was the first one to release back in September 2013 where it was playable only on the PlayStation Vita. Following it just two months afterwards was Killzone Shadow Fall which released in November 2013 for the PlayStation 4. RIGS: Mechanized Combat League (which is not part of the Killzone series) is the most recent of the trio and launched in October 2016.

Given the ages of those games, the server shutdowns shouldn't really come as a surprise, but there have been other indications within the past year or so that suggested this sort of thing might happen. While people at one point were hopeful for a new Killzone game following the launch of the PlayStation 5, those hopes were dampened in early 2021 when the official Killzone site was "retired" and would instead redirect to the PlayStation site. Exasperating that was a rumor from earlier in this year where a gaming leaker commented "it's dead" when asked about the Killzone series.

Of course, Guerrilla could always surprise PlayStation fans with a new Killzone game now that Horizon Forbidden West is up and out while still getting the occasional update, but prospects don't look great given what we've seen transpire in the past year. For those who are still playing the games mentioned above, you'll have to make sure you get your Killzone fix there before their online modes are retired next month.