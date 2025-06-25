Halo Fan Game Gets Support from Halo Studios

A brand new Halo fan game known as Spartan Survivors has gotten some kind words from the team at Halo Studios. Video game fans are very creative people, as the medium often inspires players to create their own games, mods, and other creations. However, this can sometimes result in legal ramifications. For example, Rockstar Games fans know that publisher Take-Two is a pretty litigious company and makes an effort to defend its IP whenever it can. A lot of popular fan mods for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption have been shut down or threatened with legal action, prompting community backlash. To their credit, that backlash has saved some skin before and Rockstar even acquired modding platform FiveM.

With that said, some developers and publishers are far more accepting of fan creations than others. A new fan game known as Spartan Survivors has caught some eyes in recent months. The new game is a bullet hell survival game which appears to be heavily inspired by the uber popular Vampire Survivors, except it’s Master Chief (or custom Spartans) battling the covenant with signature Halo weaponry. Although it doesn’t explicitly invoke the Halo name, it’s clearly Master Chief and all of the iconography that comes with Halo, which could pose legal troubles for its creators.

However, the team behind Spartan Survivor has revealed that Halo Studios has given the game their blessing. The only ask from the developer and Microsoft is that they add a legal disclaimer in the credits and the game’s store page, but beyond that, the game is free to keep existing.

“Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this experience – it really is fun and we look forward to getting further in our playthrough and unlocking stuff,” reads a statement sent to the developer from Halo Studios.

As of right now, Spartan Survivor is slated to release on Xbox and Steam later this year. It’s unclear if it will cost anything, but one has to imagine it will be fairly cheap if it does have a price tag attached to it. It’s a great show of support from the developers of Halo, a series that holds a special place in the hearts of gamers. A new Halo game is in development, but no one knows much about it. There’s a rumor that Halo: Combat Evolved is getting a remake that could release next year as part of the brand’s 25th anniversary.

On top of that, it is also heavily rumored that Halo is coming to PS5 at some point in the near future. No one knows which Halo games will come to PS5, but it would make sense if it was Halo: The Master Chief Collection which compiles the first 4 Halo games along with spin-off games Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach. However, it was also rumored that the entire Gears of War trilogy would come to PS5, but only the first game has been announced for the console, so maybe it will be a more staggered roll out to milk some money out of the PlayStation audience.