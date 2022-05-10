Halo Infinite's Halo TV Series Crossover Content Revealed

✖

Halo Infinite is finally welcoming some crossover content from the Halo TV series currently airing on Paramount+, developer 343 Industries announced this week. Set to be available today on May 10th, the newest Halo game will receive different customizations such as several emblems and weapon charms to further customize players' loadouts. A total of six different items will be given out, and whether you've watched the TV series or not, you don't have to do anything other than simply log into the game to receive them.

The new Halo Infinite gear from the Halo TV series was showcased over on the latest Silver Debrief blog post within the Halo Waypoint. These posts, for those unfamiliar, recap the latest episodes of the Halo TV series to keep people up to speed with what's going on in the show in case they have questions about how some things work in the larger Halo universe. This time, however, 343 included the special announcement about the crossover gear.

Report in for a debrief, Silver Team! Let's recap the latest episode of @HaloTheSeries and Declassified where Yerin Ha dives into Kwan's journey, take a look at the #HaloInfinite tie-in content dropping tomorrow, and more!



"Fans of the Halo television series can look forward to representing their love with some tie-in content coming to Halo Infinite on May 10 (that's tomorrow!) in the form of various weapon charms and emblems," 343 Industries' community writer Alex Wakeford said in the Halo Waypoint post shared on Monday.

The six items being given away for free include the Together We Rise emblem, Sword of Mercy emblem, Artifact (AKA Keystone) emblem, Artifact (AKA Keystone) weapon charm, Silver Team weapon charm, and the Silver Team emblem. You can see each of those showcased in the image below.

Microsoft recently announced its own in-house crossover with Halo Infinite, so this one with the Halo series is just the latest to come to the game, but it's one that people have been looking forward to ever since it was confirmed that crossover content between the Halo projects would be in the works.

These crossovers also come after the launch of Halo Infinite's second season of content, a launch which the devs have admitted has been a "bumpy" one so far. Paramount has also renewed Halo already for a second season, though that show is still currently in its first.