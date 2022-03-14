New Halo TV Series Trailer Released

A new official trailer for the Halo series on Paramount+ has just been released. The series is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, March 24th, with additional episodes releasing on that day in subsequent weeks. The show notably stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief but will feature both new and old characters beyond the widely known Spartan.

The new trailer focuses on the conflict between humanity and the Covenant, quickly establishing the stakes for the series. Fans will notice that Master Chief is mostly absent from this trailer, but the hero does show up around the the 1:30 mark, appearing alongside the Warthog. Paramount is likely trying to save the best sequences for the show itself, but the trailer features plenty to get fans excited in the meantime! Viewers also You can check out the new Halo trailer embedded below:

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount+, as part of the recent announcement that the series had already been picked up for a second season. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

