Steven Spielberg’s Halo TV Series Involvement Detailed

For years and years, Steven Spielberg has been notably attached to produce the Halo adaptation that is finally set to arrive on Paramount+ later this month. While it might have seemed at some point between the years since it was first announced up until now that it might have been canned, it’s really happening, and Spielberg really, truly stayed involved. How involved? According to a new interview, Spielberg was apparently involved in just about everything from scripts to showrunners to casting and more.

“We treated it as though it was a legacy project of Steven’s,” Halo executive producer Darryl Frank recently told Total Film. “He godfathered it in terms of reading every script, helping choose showrunners, writers, director, cast, production design, and visual effects; every aspect of it, he looked at.”

It’s hard to say what the finished product looks like right now, but it certainly seems like Paramount has faith in it. While the move from Showtime to Paramount+ could have been seen as a blow to the upcoming adaptation by some, it’s already been announced that Halo will receive a second season on the streaming service.

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount+, as part of the recent announcement that the series had already been picked up for a second season. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

