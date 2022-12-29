Hellblade 2 Creators Confirm More News Is Coming Soon

News on the Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 front has been relatively quiet lately with an absence of dev diaries noticed this month, but those who are fond of the first Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice game and are looking forward to its sequel shouldn't have to wait much longer for news. Hellblade developers Ninja Theory announced this week plans to bring back the dev diary series "in the new year" which means that we can expect another video within the next month.

The latest on Hellblade 2 was shared in a one-off tweet from Ninja Theory via the developer's Twitter account. Seemingly aware of the fact that people were looking forward to more news after already getting two episodes of the "Behind the Theory" series on YouTube, the developers reassured players that they'd get more news soon enough. Ninja Theory also ran a series a year ago talking about the studio's other game that's in the works, Project Mara.

Dev diaries are back in the new year.



Merry Christmas! — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) December 25, 2022

"In the new year" is unfortunately not that specific of a timeline, but one would imagine that Ninja Theory means January in this case, or if not then, soon afterwards. We've gotten the occasional preview of Hellblade 2 through non-dev diary things like standalone screenshots and such, but it's been a minute since something as informative as a dev diary has been shared.

That's especially true following Hellblade 2's notable absence during this year's iteration of The Game Awards. While the game was present at last year's awards show during a reveal which offered us a first look at some new gameplay, Hellblade 2 (and really any other major Xbox game) was absent from The Game Awards 2022.

Still, the creators are naturally quite confident in the game, or at least they have been in past comments. Those include things like comparing the original Hellblade to an "indie game" considering what the sequel is looking like now as well as saying that the quality of the game is "through the roof." Once these dev diaries kick back up, people will hopefully be able to see those praises in effect for themselves via some new gameplay or teasers.