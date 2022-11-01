Hideo Kojima's New Game Casts Deadpool 2 Actor

Hideo Kojima has not officially announced his next project, but Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game. A new teaser has been revealed on the official Kojima Productions website, with the words "Where am I?" written in white and an image of Kutsuna in red. The teaser then disappears and is replaced with a black screen that reads "How come?" Unfortunately, it's not much to go on, and fans will just have to speculate until the game is officially revealed. Hopefully Kojima Productions won't keep fans waiting for too much longer!

An image of the teaser featuring Kutsuna can be found embedded below or at the Kojima Productions website right here.

(Photo: Kojima Productions)

The image above is the latest in a line of teasers for Kojima's next game. Thus far, the studio has released a handful of similarly cryptic teasers. The teasers have been released in pairs, first with a silhouette and then again with a full image of the actress. The first two teasers featured actress Elle Fanning, while a teaser with Kutsuna appeared in early October before this full reveal. At this time, no one knows what to expect from the game, but the studio is doing a nice job building suspense!

Kutsuna appeared in Deadpool 2 as Yukio, the girlfriend of Negasonic Teenage Warhead. While NTH often finds herself irritated by Deadpool's antics, Deadpool and Yukio actually seem to genuinely like one another. Yukio's role is fairly small, but the interactions between the two characters are a big highlight of the movie, as Wade and Yukio cheerfully greet one another in each of their scenes; from the teaser above, it looks like this game will be decidedly less cheerful in tone! The use of black and red in the teaser certainly gives it a horror-like feel. Kojima has a history with the horror genre, and fans of P.T. would surely like to see the creator revisit the genre!

