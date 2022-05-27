Hideo Kojima Reviews Top Gun: Maverick

✖

Hideo Kojima has given his impressions of Tom Cruise's long-awaited legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The first Top Gun was released in 1986, meaning it has been nearly 40 years since Tom Cruise's classic film made its mark on Hollywood. For many years, there have been rumblings of a sequel and now it's finally almost here. The film went into production in 2018 and has been subjected to numerous delays following the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to many early impressions from the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere, this one is worth the wait. Although the film won't release to the public for another couple of weeks, renowned game developer Hideo Kojima was able to enter the danger zone early.

Although many follow Hideo Kojima on Twitter for insights into his games, he's also an avid movie lover and has given reviews on films like Zack Snyder's Justice League and shared what his favorite Batman film is. He recently got to see Top Gun: Maverick and echoed the high praise from the early screenings. In what is a semi-unusually enthusiastic review from Hideo Kojima, he stated that it's "too good" and will watch it three more times. Needless to say, it seems like Hideo Kojima has the need for speed and is joining the many singing the praises for Cruise's highly anticipated sequel. With the film just weeks away, the positive buzz is incredibly palpable.

IMAX screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured an extended scene from Top Gun: Maverick, showcasing the adrenaline pumping action and amazing performances that the film has to offer. Kojima closed out his tweet stating that he's now "motivated". Hideo Kojima confirmed several years ago that his studio, Kojima Productions, will begin making films. As of right now, none have been announced and Kojima has been quietly working on whatever comes next since the release of Death Stranding in 2019.

Top Gun: Maverick releases exclusively in movie theaters on May 27th, 2022.

