Highly Anticipated RPG Reveals Release Date in Epic New Trailer (& It’s Perfect for Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans)

For many gamers, 2026 is the year we finally get Grand Theft Auto 6. But even if it’s one of the year’s most hyped games, GTA 6 is hardly the only big game coming out this year. For RPG enthusiasts like myself, there’s another contender for the biggest release of 2026. I’m talking about the upcoming pixel art RPG, Emberville. With a star-studded voice cast and an engaging premise that’s poised to combine the best of Baldur’s Gate 3 with a dash of Stardew Valley, this one’s on my must-play list. And now, it’s finally got a release date.

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Emberville may be an indie RPG from a new studio, but it’s already built quite a captive audience. From its previous trailers and star-studded voice cast, this upcoming RPG has over 26K wishlists on Steam. Today, the team at Cygnus Cross has dropped the biggest-ever gameplay trailer for Emberville, but that’s not all. They’ve confirmed the game’s Early Access release date and added even more big names to its impressive cast of voice actors. And if you’ve spent as much time with Baldur’s Gate 3 as I have, a lot of those voices will sound quite familiar.

Image courtesy of Cygnus Cross

Today’s trailer shows off even more of the stunning art and fast-paced combat that defines Emberville so far. The new release date reveal trailer shows off even more of what’s to come in this action RPG, including a tantalizing look at the game’s story arc. It shows off the game’s companions, combat mechanics, and a peek at crafting and building too. If you’re the kind of gamer who loves a good RPG and a solid farming sim or survival game, you definitely want to keep Emberville on your radar.

Now, we finally know exactly when we’ll get to experience the pixelated world of Emberville. Today’s trailer comes alongside the game’s official Early Access release date. Emberville will release in Early Access for PC via Steam on October 27th. To get a sense of what’s to come in this indie RPG, you can check out the release date reveal trailer below:

If that trailer’s narrator sounds familiar, there’s a good reason for that. It is voiced by none other than Jane Perry, of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon Age fame. And she’s far from the only prominent voice actor who’ll bring the world of Emberville to life. Today, Cygnus Cross also confirmed even more talent for an already impressive cast. And that includes even more Baldur’s Gate 3 alums, including Jennifer English, Matthew Mercer, and Rich Keeble.

Between the complex combat mechanics, gorgeous pixel art graphics, and multi-faceted game progression, I couldn’t be more excited for Emberville. If this game even remotely delivers on its promise, it could be an instant classic for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Stardew Valley alike. And with an impressive voice cast to bring its story to life, this game is already set to be one of the year’s biggest releases. It’s headed to Early Access just ahead of GTA 6 on October 27th. So mark your calendars and get ready for a grand adventure.

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