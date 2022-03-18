Hogwarts Legacy Explicitly Debunks Multiplayer Rumors

Despite some rumors saying otherwise, Hogwarts Legacy is nothing more than a single-player game. In December, a rumor claimed that Hogwarts Legacy would have some kind of multiplayer element. Given developer Avalanche Studios had been relatively quiet in regards to the game since its reveal in 2020, it has been difficult for players to know what to expect from the upcoming game. The first teaser was very general and promised an RPG set in the famous wizarding school, but given Hogwarts Legacy was delayed a whole year, it wouldn’t have been terribly shocking if the developer had added multiplayer.

Following the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play, Avalanche updated the FAQ on the official Hogwarts Legacy website to clarify a few things. On top of confirming there are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy, the developer also explicitly denied the addition of any form of co-op or multiplayer. Although the developer had previously said the game was a single-player title, this new update to the FAQ seems to be a direct response to the recent rumors. Whether or not some kind of multiplayer element comes to the game at a later date via some sort of expansion remains to be seen, but as of right now, the developer has no official plans to add any online components. You can read the official quote below.

“Hogwarts Legacy is a single player experience and does not have online or co-op gameplay.”

It would be cool to see an online Harry Potter game at some point, even if it’s not Hogwarts Legacy specifically. The idea of living in a school with dozens of other players, taking classes with them, competing in sports like quidditch, and going on fantastical adventures together would be really exciting. One of the strongest elements of the original books and films was that Harry Potter had a powerful bond with his small group of friends. Maybe one day that can be replicated through some sort of online Harry Potter game.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed to hear that there is no online functionality to Hogwarts Legacy? Do you want to see an online Harry Potter game at some point?