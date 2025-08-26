Hogwarts Legacy Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever

When it was first released, Hogwarts Legacy quickly amassed a large player base that fell in love with the open world and the opportunity for Harry Potter fans to embark on their own magical education journey just like the ones showcased in the series’ books and movies. If you haven’t yet played one of the top player count record holders on the Steam platform, now is your best chance yet. Players can now save 80% on the game until September 2nd.

Available on Steam as part of the “Harry Potter Back to Hogwarts” sale presented by WB Games, players can save on several different Harry Potter titles, including the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy. Players can pick up Hogwarts Legacy for only $11.99. They can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game along with the “Dark Arts Garrison Hat” and “Dark Arts Pack” for only $13.99. For only a few dollars more at $19.96, Harry Potter fans can also purchase an additional bundle that includes all the previous items plus Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and its deluxe pack. All of these items are on sale for 80% off.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Worth It At This Price?

Given that this is the lowest price for Hogwarts Legacy in the history of its release on the Steam platform, it seems quite worth the asking price. The game was initially priced at $59.99 and, until this point, had only been discounted to 75% off through various Steam sales. Those who have yet to buy it on Steam are getting the best value for their money so far. While getting a game for a cheap price may satisfy one measure of worth in some gamers’ eyes, spending money on a game you will ultimately not play will never be worth it, no matter what kind of deal you take advantage of. So, how well does Hogwarts Legacy play? Does it live up to its Harry Potter name?

Released in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and received a “Generally Favorable” rating on Metacritic. In its initial release, it broke Steam records to become one of the most popular games of all time. It currently ranks 12th on the entire platform for concurrent player count peaks, ahead of popular titles such as Marvel Rivals, Terraria, and Baldur’s Gate 3. As its player count suggests, the game appeals to a wide-ranging audience for the way it delivers a story-driven experience with the right balance of action, combat, and puzzle-solving.

You get the definitive Harry Potter experience in a brand new story, doing everything from being sorted into a house to flying a broom to casting iconic spells from the series. It’s a dream come true for Harry Potter fans, but there are still plenty of engaging mechanics for non-fans to connect with. Overall, a person’s mileage may vary, but at this price, it seems well worth a try for anyone mildly interested in the setting, story, and magical atmosphere.

Other Game Deals That Might Interest You

If the setting of Hogwarts Legacy just isn’t your thing, or if you are looking more for a soulslike combat experience, then you might want to take advantage of the current promotion on Hollow Knight, ahead of the September release of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Until September 1st, Steam users can experience the Soulslike action platformer on sale for 50% off, or $7.49.