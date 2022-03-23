How to Watch the Halo TV Series

After nearly a decade of waiting, the Halo TV series is finally here. The Steven Spielberg-produced TV series has been in development since 2013 when Xbox was pushing its big TV initiative. Although that idea eventually collapsed and never went anywhere of note, the Halo series prevailed. After years of development with different script drafts and even platforms for the show to be hosted on, it has finally been shot and seems to be a relative success. Early reviews for the Halo TV series are positive and suggest that it was not hurt by its lengthy production time.

So, where can you tune in to see the Master Chief’s latest adventure? The Halo TV series will air Thursdays on Paramount+ at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET. The series premiere will debut on March 24th and the show is expected to run for 9 weeks. For those who have never used the streaming service, they can get a 7-day free trial. Subscription plans for Paramount+ start at $4.99/month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also get a free 30-day subscription to Paramount+ starting today. The Halo TV series is set in a different timeline from the games, meaning the events of the show will not inform the games and vice versa. Whether or not the creators will adapt any elements from the games remains to be seen, but it does allow the show the luxury of some creative freedom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount+ seems to be pleased with how the show has turned out already as it has greenlit season 2 of Halo ahead of the premiere. As of right now, there is no release date for the second season of the show, but if the show does big numbers for Paramount+, one has to imagine they’ll try to capitalize on the success. It’s somewhat of a miracle this show exists as many have tried to bring the universe to life over the years. Prior to the show, a Peter Jackson-produced Halo film was in the works, but it never saw the light of day.

Will you be tuning in to the Halo TV series? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.