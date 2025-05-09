Indiana Jones Update Patch Notes Detail Big Hotfix

With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now available on PlayStation 5, players on all platforms can enjoy the latest hotfix update in this globetrotting title. This update focuses primarily on bug fixes, resolving multiple issues that have plagued the game since the PS5 launch. That said, it isn’t just PlayStation players who can enjoy the fixes, as the Steam version of the game has also been affected by this update. Not only this, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now Steam Deck verified.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Update 4 Hotfix 2 focuses on cleaning up bugs within the game. Many of the issues addressed are on PlayStation 5, but the update also targets problems players may have had on PC while using the PS5 DualSense controller. This applies to the controller’s Adaptive Triggers and Steam Input while using the controller on a PC.
Aside from this, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also received some general fixes. An issue with switching equipped items with the d-pad no longer causes players to potentially drop important items and will see any previously dropped items restored. Other issues, such as one with the Iraq cave door, Forgotten Pages, and the Archivist achievement, have been fixed as well.
RELATED: Harrison Ford Praises Troy Baker’s “Brilliant” Performance in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Continue reading the full patch notes of Update 4 Hotfix 2 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle below.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 4 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where extremely rapid switching of your equipped items with the d-pad at the same time as picking other objects up could result in you permanently dropping important progression items such as your camera, lighter or whip. Players who have experienced this should find those items restored when launching the game with this hotfix installed
- Fixed an issue where the Iraq cave door was closed when revisiting that level, preventing you from revisiting the main chamber
- Improvements to DualSense wireless controller Adaptive Triggers to prevent them from quietly “clicking” when looking at friendly NPCs
- Menu option added to allow modification of DualSense wireless controller Adaptive Trigger strength, including an “Off” option.
- Note: For Steam players, the game now has Steam Input defaulted to Off for PlayStation controllers, so that more players can discover the DualSense features on PC. If you wish to reenable Steam Input, you can do that from the Controller section of the game Properties in the Steam launcher
- Fixed an issue where the “Forgotten Page” activity note might fail to appear in Sunan’s hut in Sukhothai if you did not pick it up in the Hotel when first arriving in Sukhothai
- Fixed one known cause of an issue preventing players from being given the “Archivist” achievement. Players should find that the achievement will pop as soon as gameplay is started after installing the hotfix. Other causes of this bug may exist; please contact Bethesda Support to share details if you continue to experience this issue