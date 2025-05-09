Indiana Jones Update Patch Notes Detail Big Hotfix

With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now available on PlayStation 5, players on all platforms can enjoy the latest hotfix update in this globetrotting title. This update focuses primarily on bug fixes, resolving multiple issues that have plagued the game since the PS5 launch. That said, it isn’t just PlayStation players who can enjoy the fixes, as the Steam version of the game has also been affected by this update. Not only this, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now Steam Deck verified.

Update 4 Hotfix 2 focuses on cleaning up bugs within the game. Many of the issues addressed are on PlayStation 5, but the update also targets problems players may have had on PC while using the PS5 DualSense controller. This applies to the controller’s Adaptive Triggers and Steam Input while using the controller on a PC.

Aside from this, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also received some general fixes. An issue with switching equipped items with the d-pad no longer causes players to potentially drop important items and will see any previously dropped items restored. Other issues, such as one with the Iraq cave door, Forgotten Pages, and the Archivist achievement, have been fixed as well.

Continue reading the full patch notes of Update 4 Hotfix 2 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle below.

Bug Fixes

