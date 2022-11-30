Indiana Jones Game Is a "Definite Love Letter" to the Franchise, Teases Producer

The producer of the upcoming Indiana Jones game, Todd Howard, has a lot of high praise for what MachineGames has created. At the start of 2021, Bethesda and MachineGames confirmed they were working on a new Indiana Jones game. It would be an original adventure centered around the iconic hero that has been embodied by Harrison Ford for decades now. Despite the fact it's being developed at the same time as Indiana Jones 5, the two do not have any apparent connections and this game will seemingly stand on its own terms. As of right now, it's unknown if the game will feature Harrison Ford in any capacity either through voice or likeness, but Todd Howard had some strong words about the production of the game.

Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, Howard gushed about his love for Indiana Jones and stated doing this game has been on his bucket list. He pitched the game to LucasArts in 2009, but for various reasons it never went anywhere. However, things changed when Disney acquired the franchise and now it's coming to fruition. Howard described MachineGames as a "perfect fit" and noted they're doing an "incredible job" with the game, even stating it's a "definite love letter" to Indiana Jones and everything with it. He also confirmed that it isn't "one thing" when asked if it leans more into being an action/adventure game, noting that it's a "mash-up" of different things that creative team have wanted to do in a game over the years.

As of right now, it remains to be seen when this game will actually release. It seems to be a ways off still, but perhaps we'll start to hear more next year. With a new Indiana Jones movie on the horizon and the character back in the zeitgeist, it may make sense for Bethesda to try and capitalize on this and start showing some of the game.

Are you looking forward to the Indiana Jones game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.