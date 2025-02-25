Infinity Nikki Version 1.3 Patch Notes Revealed for Next Major Update

Infinity Nikki fans recently got a first look at the upcoming Eerie Season, which will begin with the Version 1.3 update on February 25th. With the seasonal shift, Miraland will be leaving the Fireworks Festival behind and turning to some darker themes. Like previous major updates to Infinity Nikki, this latest patch will bring in new content, including new limited-time events, outfits, and more. The update will also include optimizations to improve Styling Challenges and other gameplay elements. Infinity Nikki Version 1.3 will release for all platforms following a downtime period on February 25th from 2:30 PM to 10:00 PM EST.

Players have just a few more hours to use up any limited-time Resonite crystals to try and pull for the current outfits. Once downtime begins, the current Limited-Time Resonance outfits will be updated with the new content, and current Resonite crystals will expire. Stylists should also take care to wrap up any limited-time events and claim outstanding rewards before the game switches over to Version 1.3. As always, Infinity Nikki will give away a few free items to make up for the downtime. Players will receive 400 Diamonds and 1 Resonite Crystal following the Version 1.3 update.

This latest update will bring in a new set of Limited-time Resonance outfits as well as two new events. The events, “The Queen’s Lament” and “Bullquet Care Day” both have a somber, spooky tone. In addition, players will be able to get a few more free outfits from the Heartfelt Gifts store, just for logging in to play Infinity Nikki. The final major highlight for this update is the permanent addition of a brand new dungeon, bringing players to the Queen’s Palace Ruins.

Infinity Nikki Version 1.3 Patch Notes

Stylists eager to see all the new content headed our way with the next major Infinity Nikki update can check out the full Version 1.3 Patch Notes from Infold Games below.

New Content

Event “The Queen’s Lament” unlocks.

Exclusive quest “Song of the Lost” unlocks and will be available permanently. After the update on February 25, stylists can complete the new exclusive quest and earn rewards like Diamonds.

The limited-time check-in event “Queen’s Favor” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25 (Server Launch) – March 11, 18:59 (UTC-7). Log in for a total of 7 days to claim Revelation Crystal*10.

The limited-time event “Tales of Mystery” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25 (Server Launch) – March 25, 12:49 (UTC-7). Stylists can join the event’s “Ruins Adventures” and “Eerie Encounters.” Complete the quests to earn rewards such as Diamonds and the earrings sketch [Mystic Illusion].

The limited-time event “Memories of Yesterday” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25 (Server Launch) – March 25, 12:49 (UTC-7). Take photos to fill the album “Memories of Yesterday”, you can claim Diamonds based on your collection progress.

The limited-time event “In Search of Lost Dreams” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25 (Server Launch) – March 25, 12:49 (UTC-7). Complete tasks to earn [Dream’s Turn] and claim the outfit [Dream Chaser] for free.

The limited-time event “Illusibloom Depths” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25 (Server Launch) – March 25, 12:49 (UTC-7). The Illusibloom Depths consists of 6 levels. During the event, 1 level will be unlocked daily. After clearing the levels, stylists can earn rewards such as Diamonds and the title [Solitary Wanderer].

The limited-time event “The Palace Feast” unlocks. Event Duration: March 4, 13:00 – March 25, 12:49 (UTC-7). Collect Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration scattered across the Queen’s Palace Ruins. Reach the required amounts to claim generous rewards, including Diamonds and [Stylist Card Background: Lone Elegy].

Event “Bullquet Care Day” unlocks.

The limited-time event “Caring for the Bullquet” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7)

Stylists can join the event’s “Care Notes” and “Color-changing Tales.” Complete the quests to earn rewards such as Diamonds and the title [Witness of Vibrant Colors].

Changing the color of the Bullquet is available for a limited time. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). Use the [Soothing Aroma Vial] and follow the [Aroma Formulas] to add the ingredients, and then you can treat the Bullquet and change its color.

Limited-Time Resonance Event “Lingering Finale” unlocks. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). Head over to Resonance and obtain the new 5-star outfit [Timeless Melody] and 4-star outfit [Spectral Mist]. Completing the 5-star outfit [Timeless Melody] grants the ability to hypnotize enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back. Completing the 4-star outfit [Spectral Mist] grants the ability to capture adorable little ghosts in the frame at night.

New Resonance Reward: Upon reaching 160 Resonance attempts in [Lingering Finale], you can claim the decoration [Pure Reverie]. [Pure Reverie] can be placed in open spaces for photo shooting or as decoration.

New dungeon “Queen’s Palace Ruins: Inner Court” will be available permanently. After the update on February 25, the new permanent dungeon “Queen’s Palace Ruins: Inner Court” will be added in the Breezy Meadow area. Stylists can follow the bear plushies’ guidance, trace the lost song, purify the Dark Essence, and uncover the secret hidden in the inner court of the Queen’s Palace Ruins.

New gameplay “Piano Duet with Ms. Glove” will be available permanently. After the update on February 25, unlock the exclusive quest “In the Lonely Song” and clear the dungeon “Queen’s Palace Ruins: Inner Court” in the following week to unlock the new gameplay “Piano Duet with Ms. Glove.” Stylists can go to the attic in the high tower of the Queen’s Palace Ruins late at night and interact with the piano stool to play the piano with Ms. Glove.

Update: Lore Compendium. After the update on February 25, the Lore Compendium will be added to Compendium. Stylists can read your collected books and learn about Miraland’s stories in this compendium.

Update: Esseling Materials Tracking. After the update on February 25, Esseling Materials will be added to Collections for stylists to track.

Update: Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 11, 2025, 18:59 (UTC-7). Effects: + 35% to Dresses Score

Mira Journey: New Phase. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). When [Mira Journey] begins, [Journey Overture] will automatically unlock. Complete [Journey Tasks] to earn Journey EXP, level up, and receive rewards like Resonite Crystals and Energy Crystals. Stylists can also unlock [Distant Anthem] and [Miracle Epic] for even more rewards such as Stellarites, Diamonds, Revelation Crystals and the frame [Faded Moon].

[Store] Various Items Available

[Store: Heartfelt Gifts] Free Outfits Update. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). Heartfelt Gifts Phase 2 will be available! During the event, the 4-star outfit [Dream in Glimpses] and the 3-star outfits [The Perfectionist] and [Jade Dreams] can be claimed for free!

New Arrivals in [Store: Clothing]. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). During the event, new outfits [Golden Hour] and [Rosie Sweetheart] will be available in [Store: Clothing] for a limited time.

Featured Packs Update. Event Duration: February 25, 2025 (Server Launch) – March 25, 2025, 12:49 (UTC-7). Stylists can go to [Store: Featured] to purchase the [Whispered Resonance Pack].

Optimizations

More custom looks in Wardrobe, and optimizations for Glow Up and Evolution features.

3 more custom looks are available in Wardrobe, which can be unlocked one by one when the number of your clothing pieces reaches certain thresholds.

Added dressed markers to all tabs in Wardrobe, enabled automatic orientation after changing tabs back, and optimized the result message and icons after using Filter.

Added star rates, labels of outfits and pieces, and outfit names in Glow Up.

Added switch tabs for 5-star and 4-star outfits, markers for completed evolution and a sorting button in Evolution.

PC Mouse and Keyboard Custom Key Bindings Update Added custom key binding support for the following actions on PC: [Whimcycle] controls, Fishing [Reel-In] action, ability outfit controls and custom outfit controls. After the update, these can be configured in [Settings – Controls – Key Setting]. As [Plunge] has been reset to the Q key and cannot be remapped at this time, stylists who previously assigned a custom key to Q will need to change it to another key (e.g., E key) to ensure optimal gameplay experience.

Optimizations for Styling Challenges Optimized the settlement process of Styling Challenges. After the update, the scoring details interface will add new buttons for jumping to outfit Glow Up and jumping to Eurekas. If stylists receive a non-perfect score in the Styling Challenge, a button for retrying the challenge has also been added to the scoring interface. Optimized the cutscene in Styling Challenges. After the update, if it’s not the first attempt, a skip button will appear in the top right corner, allowing stylists to skip the showcase cutscene.

Optimizations for Resonance and Store Optimized the display of outfit ability bars in the Resonance interface. After the update, checking the ability bar will allow you to view detailed explanations of the outfit ability. Optimized the Store redirection in the Resonance interface. After the update, you can directly go to the [Store: Featured] page through Value Pack. Optimized the crystal exchange experience in the [Store: Diamond]. After the update, your current crystal count will be displayed in the top-right item bar when exchanging crystals in the [Store: Diamond].

Iteration of Profile Optimized the display of Mira Crown record in [Pear-Pal: Profile]. Checking the icon will now show the number of clears and stars achieved in both Styling Contest and Pinnacle Contest. Stylists can choose whether to make this information public. Added [Pear-Pal Name Card] to Snapshot Hourglass and Luminous Bloom. After the update, you can check other stylists’ avatars to quickly access their detailed information.

Others Added playback progress bars to certain Poses. After the update, stylists can freely adjust the playback progress to take photos. Added a button for jumping to sketches crafting interface when getting a new sketch, with the relevant sketch automatically selected. This button will not appear in the reward display interface for outfit and piece sketches but will be available in the outfit sketch display interface. The reward display interfaces for Rare Pieces, Whim Fragrances, and Momo’s Cloaks will also support this redirection.

Optimized the readability of certain icons when using a controller. Adjusted the controller interaction experience for systems such as Sketches, Momo’s Camera, Quests, Mails, Compendium, and Tutorials.

Optimized the stop mechanism. After the update, stylists can more precisely control the position and direction of your steps.

Optimized the availability of the Random quest [Another Night of Fireworks]. After the update, it will be adjusted to a permanent quest.

Optimized the sound effects in the [Compendium – Outfit Compendium] interface.

Optimized the animation effects of the [Ability] icon in the bottom right corner of the main interface.

Optimized the descriptions of redirect targets displayed in the [Quest] interface.

Optimized the red dot display logic for [Heart of Infinity].

Optimized the interface display of the [Events].

Optimized the sticker styles for [Courses].

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the prompt in the bottom-left corner of the loading screen on mobile devices could not be manually switched under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where shadows for some animals were not displaying correctly on mobile devices under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where handheld items would disappear abnormally after interacting with a [Warp Spire] or [Fireworks Crafting Station] under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the model of Nikki would behave abnormally when interacting with the [Picnic Charm: Mushroom Magic] or [Flowery Picnic] decorations and being attacked under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the [Total Load] in the top-right corner would display abnormally when placing decorations under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where building models in the [Gloomy Cavern] of the [Firework Isles] would display abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the position of Blings in the [Gloomy Cavern] of the [Firework Isles] was abnormal under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some water surfaces in the [Firework Isles] displayed abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some chairs in the [Firework Isles] could not be interacted with under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard Shift key could be used to sprint in controller mode under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where [Consumables] were showing incorrectly in [Fishing] when playing with a controller under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the PS version would incorrectly display the previously opened photo when viewing [Nikki’s Album] under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where nearby NPCs would display abnormally after toggling the [NPC] display switch in the top-right corner off and then on while in [Performance] mode under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the voiceover for NPC [Captain Hiya] would play abnormally during the Chapter 2 main quest under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Nikki’s spawn location would be abnormal when riding a Whimcycle near the Warp Spire and entering the Realm Challenge through the event interface under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Momo transformation state after using the shrinking ability in a dungeon, switching outfits, and exiting the level under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where photos could be submitted using the F12 screenshot function after correctly taking and closing a photo of an interactive object under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where players could enter the [Folklore Guide] during combat with Esselings under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where accepted Random quests could not be properly navigated when untracked under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some weekly tasks in Mira Journey could not be completed under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Nikki’s model would sink abnormally into the ground under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where NPC Gritti would sink into the ground abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs would appear in incorrect positions under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Snapshot Hourglasses would not refresh in event island levels under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze after jumping from [Sketches] to [Collections] under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the camera could not zoom while riding [Whim Pedals: Fireworks] under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the models of the [Picnic Charm: Mushroom Magic] and [Flowery Picnic] decorations could display abnormally when interacting and taking photos under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Nikki’s model would behave abnormally when using the outfit pose [Firework Call] and adjusting the focal length to 20mm during photography under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the main interface of the world displayed abnormally after entering features like [Friends] in Pear-Pal under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the sketch would flicker abnormally when switching between [Wishful Aurosa] and [Silvergale’s Aria] in the Miracle Outfit sketch interface under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the animation of flying together with the [Astral Swan] would display abnormally under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where system icons would display abnormally during [Fishing] under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some controller key bindings were duplicated under certain conditions.

Are you looking forward to more new content coming to Infinity Nikki? Let us know in the comments below!