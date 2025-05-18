Is Robert Pattinson in Hideo Kojima’s Next Game?

There’s a lot of speculation that The Batman star Robert Pattinson may be in Hideo Kojima’s next game, Physint. Hideo Kojima has made a name for himself for casting big Hollywood names in his games. Sometimes this is someone like Kiefer Sutherland or Norman Reedus, but sometimes he puts his favorite directors in his games too with people like Guillermo del Toro. It’s a very interesting relationship that Kojima has with all of these people and has led to people speculating about the next big star that he’s going to have in a future game. Given so many people have visited his iconic Kojima Productions studio, the list of potential stars is long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hideo Kojima is currently putting the finishing touches on his latest game, Death Stranding 2. It will release next month and probably be one of his best games yet. Early previews based on 30 hours of playtime have been extremely positive, indicating that it will fuse Kojima’s history with Metal Gear Solid with the world of Death Stranding. After that’s done, Kojima will move on to his next project. It’s a PS6 game called Physint and Kojima estimates it won’t be done until 2030 or 2031, so we still have quite a ways to go. However, it will be extremely ambitious, as Kojima is working with Sony’s Columbia Pictures to make it. He claims it will somehow be both a video game and a movie… and well, a movie needs stars, doesn’t it?

Will Robert Pattinson Be in Hideo Kojima’s Next Game?

Robert Pattinson met with Hideo Kojima sometime in 2024. We aren’t quite sure what exactly the meeting looked like, perhaps it was nothing more than a photo and some pleasantries. Pattinson is a gamer and has been outspoken for his love of Final Fantasy VII, so it’s likely he is aware of Hideo Kojima on some level. With that said, Kojima’s love for Pattinson has become increasingly harder to ignore.

Robert Pattinson is debuting a new movie at the Cannes Film Festival called Die, My Love. It has gotten rave reviews and will likely be another win for the beloved actor. Hideo Kojima was apparently in attendance at Cannes and took photos with Pattinson on top of a photo of himself enthusiastically pointing at Pattinson’s name on a poster for the film. It’s a big show of support for an actor and might suggest that they have a good working relationship, as Kojima tends to get very involved with his friends like Norman Reedus.

With Physint being as ambitious as it is and Kojima working with a movie production company, it’s not out of the question that he could pull someone of Pattinson’s caliber. Of course, Pattinson is due to shoot another Batman movie next year with plans for another one sometime after that, so he is pretty booked and busy. However, a supporting role similar to Higgs in Death Stranding may create flexibility in his schedule to allow him to star in the game.