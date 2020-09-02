Jack Quaid Reveals What He Wants In A Video Game of The Boys

✖

Amazon's television adaptation of the comic book series The Boys is a major success for the streamer. With a second season set to arrive at the end of this week, Amazon has already ordered a third to premiere at a later date. Even executive producer Seth Rogen, creator of the likes of Superbad and Pineapple Express, previously revealed that it's the most popular thing he's ever been involved in. With success like that though comes a potential cash cow for Amazon, though there's been no indication that spin-offs or video games will come, one of the stars of the series has some thoughts on what he'd like to see.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, star Jack Quaid had ideas for a video game version of the series and the limitless possibilities that it presents. "I think I would turn to a video game only because there are... Okay. Let's just assume you could play as anybody. That's like so many different types of game wrapped into one. You can play as, essentially, Superman or you can play as one of us grunts on the ground and make it like a first-person shooter. There's just a lot of stuff you could do for the Boys."

He continued, "I think you could make many different games out of The Boys franchise, because there's a game you can make it all about A-Train, you can make it all about The Boys and make it like a tactical, first-person shooter, third-person shooter type of thing. There's a lot of potential there, and it'd be cool as a tabletop RPG, too, but I just think the different kinds of gameplay you could get from a video game would be really cool....Get the guys that did Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and all that stuff. Get them. Yes."

Rocksteady Studios, the aforementioned "guys," are a little busy for the time being as their new title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was previously confirmed to be in the works, unfortunately it won't be released until 2022. The Boys on the other hand will return on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th but unlike the first season not every episode in the season will drop at once.

You can read the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

