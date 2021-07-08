JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay Trailer Released During State of Play

✖

While PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation might not have brought the franchises that fans were expecting, it still showcased an interesting array of upcoming titles. Among them was a new look at JETT: The Far Shore, with a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming interstellar adventure from Superbrothers A/V Inc. and Pine Scented Software Ltd. The trailer also came with confirmation that the game will release later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC on the Epic Games Store, after it was initially delayed last September.

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action-adventure. As scout and 'anchorite' Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. Take the helm of a 'jett' and explore a vast unknown - skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this story of courage, wonder, and regret.

“We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer, said in a statement. “JETT's premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn't rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”

“In JETT, we’ve used the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to immerse you in the vast world of the far shore and in the pilot’s seat of your jett: the nuance of walking on foot over different types of terrain, the feel of your jett as it pounces through aerobatic maneuvers, the pull of the trigger as you lay on the surge, and of course crucial gameplay feedback like the buzz of your scramjets starting to destabilize when you push them to their limits," designer and producer Randy Smith added.

What do you think of the latest look at JETT: The Far Shore? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

JETT: The Far Shore is set to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC on the Epic Games Store at some point later this year. Check back with ComicBook.com as more information comes about.