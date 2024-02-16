KSI May Box Wayne Rooney Later This Year

Influencer boxing has become a big business over the last several years. We've seen massive fights involving stars like Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, and KSI. The latter is also the founder of Misfits Boxing, a group that helps put together supercards featuring YouTubers and streamers. After KSI picked up his first career loss against Fury last year, many have been wondering who he's fighting next. After all, KSI took part in three Misfits fights last year, so it would be surprising if he went all of 2024 without another fight. Recently, there's been rumors going around about who that fight might be and it was announced today that person whose name is making the rounds is soccer legend Wayne Rooney.

KSI Versus Wayne Rooney Might Happen in 2024

True Geordie says we could potentially see KSI vs Wayne Rooney this year 😳 pic.twitter.com/DMlCnJQelp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 15, 2024

This is a somewhat shocking revelation. We've seen pro athletes like Nate Robinson enter the influencer boxing scene, but Rooney is an icon of his game and was recently managing Birmingham City. He was sacked from that position earlier this year, but a pivot to boxing would be a massive jump for the 38-year-old. However, in a recent interview, Rooney confirmed that Misfits have been in touch and this might actually be happening.

Don't get your hopes up too much England fans, Rooney did say in that same interview that he wants "to focus on getting back into management, that's my focus." That said, now that he finds himself with some extra downtime, he might be able to make something work with KSI and his team. It's safe to say that if a fight does materialize, there will be quite a bit of money involved, especially if it takes place in the UK. There are not many bigger names in England than KSI and Rooney, so the locals would likely show up in droves to make for a big payday for both fighters.

Either way, it would be interesting to see how well Rooney handles himself in the ring. At this point, we know that KSI is a legitimate fighter against other influencers. He has a career record of 4-1-1 with three knockout victories. Rooney, on the other hand, is untested. He is a fan of the sport, walking out with Ricky Hatton in a 2007 fight with Jose Luis Castillo, but walking out doesn't make you a fighter. If Rooney does agree, fans have to hope that this fight is better than KSI's recent sparring match with IShowSpeed.