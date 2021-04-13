League of Legends Shows Off New Esports, Prestige Edition Skins

✖

Riot Games showed off a couple of new League of Legends skins this week that all center around the game’s competitive esports scene. The developer previewed the in-game looks at the skins for the Damwon Gaming team, the winners of the most recent World Championship event, and also showed off not one but two skins for Jax. Jax will be getting this year’s Conqueror skin and will have a Prestige Edition of the Conqueror skin available alongside the base cosmetic for those who can acquire it.

You can check out all of the new skins previewed in the tweets below as the cosmetics head to the PBE servers for testing before they go live in a later update for players to own. In total, the previews consist of one skin each for Nidalee, Kennen, Twisted Fate, Jhin, and Leona with a theme tying them to Damwon Gaming while Jax has his two Conqueror skin variants.

PBE previews, @DWGKIA for the win! 🏆DWG Nidalee

🏆DWG Kennen

🏆DWG Twisted Fate

🏆DWG Jhin

🏆DWG Leona pic.twitter.com/lk2YxQrWYI — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 13, 2021

PBE Preview Conqueror edition! 💚 Jax joins the Conqueror club! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mJek5OTcKL — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 13, 2021

According to the information Riot shared earlier in the year about its Prestige Edition skins, the one for Jax will be available for Prestige Points and won’t be tied to a specific event like some of the other ones are. That means you’ll have to save up your points if you want to get that one whenever it’s released, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Zed will also be getting a Prestige Point skin afterwards. We don’t know what that one is, so it might be worth hanging onto the points until you know which you’d prefer if you’re torn between the two champions.

The Damwon Gaming skins were previewed earlier in the year during esports broadcasts, but this is the first time that we’ve seen them in the game itself even if its just through the normal PBE preview that the new skins typically get. They’ll be sold separately through the store like skins usually are, but there’s a good chance we’ll see some sort of bundle available that includes more than once of the cosmetics if there are a few that you’re interested in.

League of Legends’ new skins will head to the PBE for testing and will be released on the live servers at a later date.