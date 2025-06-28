League of Legends Is Finally Adding an Overdue Skin Feature

Originally released in 2009, Riot Games’ League of Legends remains one of the most popular MOBA games around. The original game has spawned numerous spinoffs, from popular Netflix series Arcane to the upcoming Riftbound TCG. Despite its long reign in the hearts of its fans, League of Legends is still missing a few key features. Now, one feature related to the game’s many paid skins is finally coming to the game.

Like most free-to-play games, League of Legends entices players to spend in-game and IRL currency on skins. Each season brings new and returning skins for players to customize their characters. However, buyers haven’t previously been able to actually preview League of Legends skins in action. At least, not in the game. Players have to rely on out-of-game sources like the popular Skin Spotlight account to preview skins before they buy. But now, League of Legends Game Producer Mikouz has revealed that’s about to change.

Tired of not knowing what you're buying? The latest thing we are experimenting on is Skin Previews. NA only + a subset of players. Any feedback welcome 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4fw7EyxxOh — Mikouz (@RiotMikouz) June 27, 2025

In a recent post on X, Mikouz shows off a new Skin Previews feature for League of Legends. As the name suggests, this will let players get a better look at gameplay for each skin in the shop before they buy. And some players might be getting a test version of this feature in the game. According to the post, Skin Previews are being tested in North America for a subset of players. Riot is seeking feedback on the feature before implementing it fully. So, the footage shared via X might not be the final version of League of Legends Skin Previews.

The reactions to this feature preview have been mixed so far. Many gamers are happy to see the change, though most also note “it’s something we should have had a long time ago.” After all, it’s hard to really get a feel for a skin until you see it in action. Though creators like Skin Spotlight have been uploading great preview videos to YouTube, that’s an extra step many players are happy to avoid. Many gamers are pleased to see a “really good change” come to League of Legends.

However, not all fans are impressed. Some players would love to see the previews be actually playable, rather than an embedded video. As one gamer puts it, “Wouldn’t it be better to allow all skins in [the] practice tool?” Games like Overwatch already offer a version of this, letting players actually preview playing with the skin.

You already have SkinSpotlights making previews; I think the client should instead have the option to try out skins so you know what it feels like to play with them before buying (at least in training or customs) — amalthea 🦭 (@yuumeows) June 27, 2025

The most common criticism is by far the request for being able to actually play the skins, not just watch a video of them. However, others worry that the new preview feature could be too intensive for the game’s outdated client. The game client has been one of League‘s biggest limitations in recent years, and fans haven’t missed the opportunity to ask for improvements to it with this latest update from Riot Games.

For now, the Skin Previews feature is experimental. Some League of Legends players in test regions may get to try it out soon. However, there’s no guarantee of when (or even if) it ultimately makes it to the game. Depending on feedback, a lot of changes could be in store before we see Skin Previews in League of Legends on a permanent basis.