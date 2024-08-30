Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Reveals New Areas, Combat Features

With The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom just a month away now, Nintendo is finally starting to show off more of the Nintendo Switch game ahead of its September 26th release date. This weekend, that meant a new trailer for the game that of course features Zelda since, in a twist, she’ll be the main playable character this time instead of Link, but it also featured more new features to the Legend of Zelda franchise such as as another new area for players to explore and a special combat mode called “Swordfighter Form” that Zelda can periodically gain.

The new video for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom actually provides much more than you’d expect from a trailer since it’s more of a deep dive exploring these new features. One of those new things added in the next Legend of Zelda game is the “Still World,” an area accessed through rifts that threaten Hyrule.

“The rifts that encroach on the kingdom of Hyrule lead to the mysterious Still World, filled with challenges to overcome and dangers to face – where trees, fragments of land, people, and other items have been swallowed and now float in the void,” an overview of the new Still World area explained. “With the ethereal creature Tri’s help, Princess Zelda can enter the Still World from rifts located around Hyrule, where she will encounter dungeons to explore and bosses to confront.”

Like other Legend of Zelda games, puzzles and exploration make up significant portions of the gameplay, but there’s of course combat, too. Zelda can turn into a swordfighter by collecting energy scattered throughout the Still World, but the effect is only temporary.

“In addition to creating echoes to solve puzzles and defend herself against enemies, Princess Zelda can take up a mysterious sword and take on the powerful swordfighter form, enabling her to attack her foes directly,” Nintendo continued. “But watch out: She can only stay in this form for a short period of time.”

Link will also supposedly be playable in some capacity, though it’s unknown how that’ll work out.