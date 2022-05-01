Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveal Who Wrote The Book of Boba Fett?

✖

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a massive number of characters spanning the Star Wars canon. As a result, players can find favorites like Luke, Han, and Rey, as well as more obscure faces, like Yaddle. Introduced as a background character in The Phantom Menace, Yaddle has made a fairly minor impact on the Star Wars universe. However, on the game's subreddit, some players believe that Yaddle might have had a bigger impact than previously believed, as the character tells Boba Fett that she "just might write a book" about him one day!

The Skywalker Saga features a number of dialogue exchanges that only happen when specific characters interact. However, it seems that's not the case, here. After an image of the game was shared, some Reddit users pointed out that this exchange with Yaddle is not character specific, meaning it gets triggered by any character that players use to complete the Krayt dragon side mission. It's not surprising that fans that chose Boba Fett might make a connection with The Book of Boba Fett, but it seems this was not meant to be an actual nod to the Disney+ series. The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

After a number of delays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally released last month. The game has already proven to be a huge success for TT Games and Warner Bros., with sales outpacing all previous LEGO video games. A big part of the game's success can be attributed to its reverence for Star Wars lore, as well as its heart and humor. Over the last few weeks, players have uncovered countless in-jokes and references, and it's a safe bet that there are still plenty more that have yet to be discovered!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

