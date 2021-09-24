Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Gets a New Release Date

Following an announcement from earlier in the year and a delay not long afterwards, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection from Dontnod Entertainment, Deck Nine Games, and Square Enix now has a release date. The collection of remastered Life is Strange games is scheduled now to release on February 1st. It includes two games in the package and will be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC platforms when it releases early next year.

The new release date was announced on Friday in a press release shared by Square Enix. Included in the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are updated versions of the original Life is Strange as well as the follow-up game Life is Strange: Before the Storm. While the games won’t get dedicated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, they’ll of course be playable on those consoles if you purchase the collection and download it on one of those.

As one might expect from a remastered collection, the new versions of the gams will include improved visuals, animations and more upgrades of that kind. Since it’s pretty reasonable to expect that people who’ve already played the games may recall some of the solutions to different puzzles and would therefore be able to breeze through parts of the games, some puzzles have also been changed, too, to make sure it’s not an exact repeat of the originals.

The Life is Strange team elected to delay the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection back in August. An explanation for the delay said that the hope was to alleviate pressure felt from having to work on both the Remastered Collection and Life is Strange: True Colors, the newest game in the series that’s out now.

“However, due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” the Life is Strange team said when the collection was delayed.

While the collection will be available to purchase on its own to get both games in one package, that’s not the only way to get it. if you purchased the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, you’ll automatically be entitled to the two remastered games when they’re available.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is scheduled to release on February 1st.