Yakuza/Like a Dragon Developer Reveals Official Name of Next Game

Summer Game Fest was filled with new announcements and reveals from several major developers. While the Resident Evil Requiem teaser stole the show from most, Like a Dragon/Yakuza developer RGG Studios took to the stage to give its next game an official title. Previously referred to as Project Century when it was announced at last year’s The Game Awards, the team is calling this one Stranger Than Heaven.

The new trailer (which you can watch above) gave us our first look at several features for Stranger Than Heaven and placed it on the timeline. This effort from RGG takes place in 1943. Eagle-eyed fans will remember when the game was teased under Project Century; it took place in 1915, which shows that RGG is going to be moving around quite a bit with Stranger Than Heaven.

Fans will also remember the first teaser featuring more action. This new moody trailer is reminiscent of the team’s Judgment series. The main character is using his detective skills more than his fists to solve his problems. Of course, this is an RGG game, he’s still going to get his hands dirty as needed. Unlike the recent mainline Like a Dragon games, this is a street brawler through and through, and we see that midway through the trailer.

The elephant in the room is why Stranger Than Heaven appears to move through time. RGG hasn’t revealed much with this new trailer, so we’re left grasping at straws. Will there be another trailer dropping in the next few months, placing the game in 1965? Or in 1888? Considering the “Project Century” name, it’s unlikely we’re going too far in the future, but it’s hard to say yet.

Either way, there will have to be at least one more trailer for Stranger Than Heaven. This one doesn’t feature a release date or platforms, leaving us in the dark about what to expect on that front, though RGG is usually pretty quick with its releases. If we were betting, we’d guess Stranger Than Heaven is slated for early next year. Take that with a massive grain of salt, as it is pure speculation.

What is certain is that Stranger Than Heaven looks like another great game from RGG Studio. The developer has been on a tear over the last half-decade, consistently releasing solid games at a pace that doesn’t seem possible. In many ways, Stranger Than Heaven looks like it will scratch the Judgment itch, which is a smart direction for the studio.

In case you don’t keep up with everything RGG, the studio had a contract disagreement with Takyuya Kimura, who plays Yagami in the Judgment series. Because of that, many fans expected the series to end, but RGG’s lead developers have said there are plans to continue the series.

While far from confirmed, Stranger Than Heaven looks like a spiritual sequel to Judgment. Does that mean we’ll see Kaito pop up in the story? Anything is possible at this point. We’ll just have to wait for further information about Stranger Than Heaven from RGG.