Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

Madden NFL 25‘s running game brings several key changes to improve your runner’s balance and give them even more tools for making people miss in the open field. That said, speed is still king in Madden 25, and having a burner at running back can often give you a leg up on the defense. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get through the defense for explosive plays out of the backfield.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like Minnesota Vikings WR Kene Nwangwu can run past nearly everyone, his other skills leave something to be desired. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 91 Agility, 82 OVR Isaac Guerendo (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 84 Agility, 71 OVR Rasheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 86 Agility, 86 OVR Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 94 OVR Keaton Mitchell (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR Kene Nwangwu (Minnesota Vikings) – 94 Speed, 88 Agility, 68 OVR Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 88 OVR Breece Hall (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 84 OVR Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 71 OVR Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 87 OVR Jaylen Wright (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 87 OVR Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 90 OVR Trey Benson (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR

Ty Chandler (Minnesota Vikings) – 93 Speed, 81 Agility, 72 OVR Israel Abanikanda (New York Jets) – 92 Speed, 83 Agility, 69 OVR Jaleel McLaughlin (Denver Broncos) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 74 OVR James Cook (Buffalo Bills) – 92 Speed, 93 Agility, 81 OVR Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR Pierre Strong Jr. (Cleveland Browns) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR Rasheen Ali (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 94 Agility, 92 OVR Sean Tucker (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 62 OVR Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 86 OVR Tyler Goodson (Indianapolis Colts) – 92 Speed, 88 Agility, 65 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.