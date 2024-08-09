Gaming

Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

Sprint past the defense with these speedy RBs in Madden NFL 25.

Christian McCaffery in Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25‘s running game brings several key changes to improve your runner’s balance and give them even more tools for making people miss in the open field. That said, speed is still king in Madden 25, and having a burner at running back can often give you a leg up on the defense. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get through the defense for explosive plays out of the backfield.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like Minnesota Vikings WR Kene Nwangwu can run past nearly everyone, his other skills leave something to be desired. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

  1. De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 91 Agility, 82 OVR
  2. Isaac Guerendo (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 84 Agility, 71 OVR
  3. Rasheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 86 Agility, 86 OVR
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 94 OVR
  5. Keaton Mitchell (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR
  6. Kene Nwangwu (Minnesota Vikings) – 94 Speed, 88 Agility, 68 OVR
  7. Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 88 OVR
  8. Breece Hall (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 84 OVR
  9. Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 71 OVR
  10. Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 87 OVR
  11. Jaylen Wright (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR
  12. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 87 OVR
  13. Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 90 OVR
  14. Trey Benson (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
  15. Ty Chandler (Minnesota Vikings) – 93 Speed, 81 Agility, 72 OVR
  16. Israel Abanikanda (New York Jets) – 92 Speed, 83 Agility, 69 OVR
  17. Jaleel McLaughlin (Denver Broncos) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 74 OVR
  18. James Cook (Buffalo Bills) – 92 Speed, 93 Agility, 81 OVR
  19. Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR
  20. Pierre Strong Jr. (Cleveland Browns) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR
  21. Rasheen Ali (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR
  22. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 94 Agility, 92 OVR
  23. Sean Tucker (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 62 OVR
  24. Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 86 OVR
  25. Tyler Goodson (Indianapolis Colts) – 92 Speed, 88 Agility, 65 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.     

