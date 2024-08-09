Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

Madden NFL 25‘s running game brings several key changes to improve your runner’s balance and give them even more tools for making people miss in the open field. That said, speed is still king in Madden 25, and having a burner at running back can often give you a leg up on the defense. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get through the defense for explosive plays out of the backfield.
Fastest WRs in Madden 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like Minnesota Vikings WR Kene Nwangwu can run past nearly everyone, his other skills leave something to be desired. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 91 Agility, 82 OVR
- Isaac Guerendo (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 84 Agility, 71 OVR
- Rasheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 86 Agility, 86 OVR
- Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 94 OVR
- Keaton Mitchell (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR
- Kene Nwangwu (Minnesota Vikings) – 94 Speed, 88 Agility, 68 OVR
- Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 88 OVR
- Breece Hall (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 84 OVR
- Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 71 OVR
- Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 87 OVR
- Jaylen Wright (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR
- Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 87 OVR
- Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 90 OVR
- Trey Benson (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
- Ty Chandler (Minnesota Vikings) – 93 Speed, 81 Agility, 72 OVR
- Israel Abanikanda (New York Jets) – 92 Speed, 83 Agility, 69 OVR
- Jaleel McLaughlin (Denver Broncos) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 74 OVR
- James Cook (Buffalo Bills) – 92 Speed, 93 Agility, 81 OVR
- Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR
- Pierre Strong Jr. (Cleveland Browns) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR
- Rasheen Ali (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR
- Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 94 Agility, 92 OVR
- Sean Tucker (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 92 Speed, 78 Agility, 62 OVR
- Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans) – 92 Speed, 85 Agility, 86 OVR
- Tyler Goodson (Indianapolis Colts) – 92 Speed, 88 Agility, 65 OVR
Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.