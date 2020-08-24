Marvel's Avengers Launch Trailer Released

Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix today released the launch trailer for the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers. The title is set to release next week on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and the launch trailer is basically one long set of hype-filled moments featuring Kamala Khan and the rest of the Avengers.

There's not much in the way of new stuff to speak about in the launch trailer, but if there's one takeaway to be had, it's that it looks leagues better than the video game did this time last year. Obviously being a trailer and all, it remains to be seen if the final product maintains the level of polish throughout, but many folks seemed generally pleased with the recent beta.

"You're already a hero. The only one left to convince is yourself." Watch the Marvel's Avengers Launch Trailer now and prepare to #EmbraceYourPowers on September 4! ➡️ https://t.co/NW1ibjWAwD pic.twitter.com/LLb7qIjyS8 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 24, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta? Did it make you more or less excited for the game to release? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.