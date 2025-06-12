Youtooz Just Turned 3 Marvel Rivals Heroes Into Insanely Adorable Figures

Marvel Rivals continues to update the game with new characters to wreck the battlefield with, including the latest addition (and first flying strategist), Ultron. A new set of buffs and updates have also made several of the game’s first playable characters even more effective, and now three of those key characters have been turned into absolutely adorable new collectible figures by Youtooz.

Youtooz is known for the line’s collectible 3 to 5 inch figures and plush, and the character designs are beyond cute. One of the newest additions to the line is characters from Marvel Rivals, and the initial set of three includes Rivals-based versions of Jeff the Shark, Squirrel Girl, and Rocket Raccoon. Pre-orders for these figures are available via Entertainment Earth and directly via Youtooz via the links below.

As you can see in the images below, the looks leap straight out of the game, and that’s especially true of Jeff. Jeff the Shark’s figure is wearing his Dolphin Costume from one of the purchasable costumes in he game, and though it’s grey and not pink, it still captures the look brilliantly. Jeff the Shark stands at 3.2 inches tall and is available to pre-order for $29.99. He is expected to ship between November 10th and December 10th. You can find the official description below.

“Mrrrr! [friendly] Jeff is back! This time with a brand new disguise! Standing gleefully atop a rock as waves surge around him at 3.2 inches tall, Jeff the land Dolphin is here and is ready to play with his adorable shark face modelled in a toothy grin as his head pops through the mouth hole of the dolphin costume he wears! The exterior of his packaging has been illustrated to show a happy Jeff enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, while the interior is covered in a blue striped design stamped with the Marvel logo. The protective sleeve then continues Jeff’s day at the beach as his figure can be seen through the large clear window at its front. This collectible ships in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping.”

Next up is Squirrel Girl, who might be my favorite sculpt of the initial three. Just like in Rivals, Squirrel Girl has her trusty sidekick Tippy-Toe riding along on the top of her head, and both of their expressions are perfect. Squirrel Girl is using her favorite slingshot in the pose, and her tail is actually the foundation of her base. If you are a Squirrel Girl fan, this is a no-brainer, especially if you also happen to be a fan of Marvel Rivals. Squirrel Girl stands at 5.1 inches and is available to pre-order for $29.99. She is expected to ship between November 10th and December 10th, and you can find the official description below.

“Oh oh! Pick me! Pick Squirrel Girl! That’s me! Pick me! Pick me! It’s time to eat nuts and kick butts with Squirrel Girl’s Youtooz debut! At 5.1 inches tall and raised up on the fluffy brown tail that curls around her feet, she’s just unleashed a deadly acorn from the slingshot in her left hand as the adorable Tippy-Toe rests atop her orange hair between pointed brown ears. With a bucktooth smile shining from her freckled face, she wears a brown leather jacket with a fur trim over her orange tank top along with matching short shorts, as a series of pouches hang from the belt around her waist. The exterior of her packaging features Squirrel Girl standing in front of her jagged amber silhouette. While the interior is a bright yellow with grey and white lines streaking across it, these then make their way onto the cool grey protective sleeve, where her figure can be seen through the large clear window at its front. This collectible ships in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping.”

Last but certainly not least is everyone’s favorite not a Raccoon Rocket, who is ready for battle with his trusty rifle that packs a wallop for enemies and lends a healing hand to his allies. Rocket’s expression is priceless, smiling in glee as he sets about taking down the opposing team, and like Squirrel Girl, his tail swirls around and forms part of his base. Rocket Raccoon stands at 4.3 inches tall and is available to pre-order now for $29.99. He is expected to ship between November 10th and December 10th, and you can find the official description below.

“Who are you calling a raccoon, huh? Gather ‘round earth rodents, Rocket’s here to show us how it’s done with his Youtooz debut! Trudging forward at 4.3 inches tall as he grips the wildest custom rifle in his orange-gloved paws, his sharp-toothed mouth opens up into a delightedly manic smile as black markings fan out from his vibrant red eyes. With a pale grey face and the brown fur of his head sweeping to the side, spikes run along his armoured arms as a pair of jet thrusters are attached to his back, and a long brown and grey tail wraps around his front. The exterior of her packaging sees Rocket standing in front of her jagged amber silhouette. While the interior is a bright yellow with grey and white lines streaking across it, these then make their way onto the cool grey protective sleeve, where his figure can be seen through the large clear window at its front. This collectible ships in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping.”

With the first three releases now up for pre-order, you have to wonder what Marvel Rivals characters will be next in the line, especially with so many characters to choose from. This set featured two Strategists and a Duelist, so my vote would be for the next wave to feature a Vanguard, a Duelist, and a Strategist, with my top picks being Groot, Magik, and Luna Snow. If anything, at least Groot so we can pair him with Rocket.

Will you be picking up any of these, and which Marvel Rivals characters would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel Rivals and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!