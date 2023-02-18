New Marvel Game Announced

A surprise standalone expansion featuring Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, and Cloak and Dagger is coming to the popular Unmatched franchise. Marvel: Teen Spirit is a new standalone expansion to Unmatched, an asymmetrical fighting game that mixes miniature movement and playing cards. The new expansion adds four heroes – Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, and Cloak and Dagger – with Cloak and Dagger acting as a single unit. One fun bit from the new expansion is that Squirrel Girl's cards feature witty blurbs written by Ryan North, who re-vamped Squirrel Girl in a popular series that ran from 2015 to 2019. The Marvel: Teen Spirit expansion is available for pre-order now on Restoration Games' website.

The Unmatched game franchise has featured characters from numerous franchises and myths, with players able to mix and match heroes from any expansion. Gameplay involves moving around a board and playing cards to attack opponents or complete other actions. Each board has a different layout, with colors used to determine line of sight for various ranged attacks. The game ends when only one player is left standing, with alternative game modes allowing for teams or 1v1v1 play.

Playable characters include Robin Hood, King Arthur, Bigfoot, Medusa, Alice in Wonderland, and Sherlock Holmes. Licensed sets include characters from Jurassic Park, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Bruce Lee. A number of Marvel sets have also been released, with Daredevil, Elektra, Moon Knight, Luke Cage, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Deadpool included in various boxed sets.

A digital version of Unmatched has also been released via Early Access on Steam, with most of the non-licensed characters either available to use or coming via DLC released this year. Initial response to the digital game has been positive, with 81% of Steam reviews being rated as "Very Positive."