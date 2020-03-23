Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals New X-Men Costume DLC

The release date for the upcoming Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, is fast approaching with just a couple days to go. While the exact details of the DLC’s plot and so on seeming remains under wraps, the fine folks behind the game have continued to reveal various costumes included either with the DLC or as free costumes set for around the DLC’s release. The latest of these? Some very special X-Men costumes.

More specifically, the game is set to receive “All-New X-Men” Iceman, “Classic” Cable, “Marvel Girl” Jean Grey, and “Age of Apocalypse” Gambit when the new expansion launches. Rather than being free costumes, these are specifically limited to those that own the expansion. Of the group, Gambit and Jean Grey’s costumes look the coolest, but your mileage may vary. You can check them all out below:

It’s currently unclear exactly what is included as part of the new DLC, at least in total. It was announced last week that there would be new free costumes for Deadpool, Daredevil, and more as well as new costumes for the Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Previously released art shows Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman and what appears to be Doom’s castle in the background, indicating that these are the various characters set to be included as playable.

What do you think of the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC so far? Are you excited to check out Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom when it releases in a few days? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.