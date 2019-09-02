Marvel’s Avengers Shares Best Look Yet at Captain America

Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix are seemingly content to continue teasing new information out about the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers every single day of the week. There’s been new gameplay footage, new information about various abilities within the game, and today is no different. Today, Marvel’s Avengers has revealed the best look yet at the game’s Captain America.

The official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers kicked things off today with a video showcasing an up-close look at the game’s Captain America, Steve Rogers. It’s only around 30 seconds of footage, but it zooms in on things like his shield, the detailing on his back, his boots, and his helmet. There’s been loads of screenshots, and even gameplay footage of Rogers in action, but this is the most detailed examination of the character to date.

Captain America made his first appearance in Captain America Comics #1 (On shelves Dec. 20, 1940) as a symbol of patriotism during WWII. Heroically clad in his iconic star-spangled attire & wielding his shield, he has defended the innocent for the last 78 years. pic.twitter.com/IqaaDA9vvN — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 2, 2019

What do you think of what we've seen so far of Captain America in Marvel's Avengers? Do the little details make you more fond of the character's design?

Here’s how Square Enix recently described Marvel’s Avengers in a press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.