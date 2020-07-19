Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Artist Reveals Incredible Take on Doctor Doom

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man PS4's art director, Gavin Goulden, who's also the art director on the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has revealed a new "doodle" that has Marvel and Spider-Man fans drooling at the mouth. Why? Well, not only is the unique take on the villain incredible, but it's Doctor Doom. Not only is he one of the most popular Marvel villains, but his lack of representation in the MCU has Marvel fans itching to see more of the character.

Goulden shared the piece of character art via Twitter, and as you can see, while the take on the villain is unique, it's not the most unconventional depiction of the character either. It's impressive though.

Of course, the question on everyone's mind is: we will see Doctor Doom show up in a future Marvel's Spider-Man game? While Doctor Doom is typically depicted as the archenemy of the Fantastic Four, he has come into conflict with Spidey before. However, if you've played Marvel's Spider-Man, you'll know it makes it pretty clear what villains we will see in future installments, and it's not Doctor Doom. That said, for now, Spider-Man fans are just going to have to settle for the "doodle" below:

Been messing with this Doctor Doom doodle, trying to carve out some time for more personal work. #Marvel #DoctorDoom #ZBrush pic.twitter.com/B6HApdaf4q — Gavin Goulden (@GavinGoulden) July 18, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Below, you can read more about why the game is so great:

"Marvel's Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can't buy a ticket to see, and it's one of the best open-world games of the generation," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel's Spider-Man's impossible scope and exhaustive fan service."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.