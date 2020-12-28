Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered: Jamie McKelvie Reveals Suit Design Sheet

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PlayStation 5 has given players the opportunity to revisit one of the character's greatest games ever. While the remastered version mostly applies a fresh coat of paint to the PS4 original, it did bring a handful of additional features, including some new costumes for Peter Parker. One of these designs is the Armored Advanced Suit, designed by artist Jamie McKelvie. On Twitter, the artist revealed his design sheet for the costume, and it gives a closer look at the process that went into bringing that look to life. McKelvie went on to say that he typically doesn't get to design armor, so he greatly enjoyed the process.

McKelvie's design sheet for the costume can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Oh I think I was away from twitter when the suit I designed for the Spider-Man game got released on PS4, so here's my design sheet pic.twitter.com/sMFvy8xvIz — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) December 28, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is exclusively available to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. At this time, it's unclear whether or not the game will be offered for sale through other means, though rumors have pointed to an individual release sometime in the future. Fortunately, the game's new suits have also been made available in the PS4 original, including McKelvie's design for the Armored Advanced Suit. For those that haven't had the opportunity to upgrade to PS5 just yet, it's a great chance to swing through the city of New York with some cool new looks for the character!

McKelvie is responsible for a number of iconic superhero designs, including Captain Marvel's current costume, and the one worn by the Kamala Khan version of Ms. Marvel. It remains to be seen whether or not Spider-Man's Armored Advanced Suit will gain similar iconic status, but it's certainly a unique design for the character. With Insomniac Games currently working on the next installment in the Spider-Man series, it wouldn't be surprising to see the design appear again in the next game!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of McKelvie's design for the Armored Advanced Suit? Have you been enjoying the costume in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!