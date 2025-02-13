Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Teases Xbox Exclusive Mode

With the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play in the books, we now know what to expect from the PS5 this year. The presentation was full of reveals both big and small. One of the standouts was for the highly-anticipated remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Arguably one of the most beloved video games of all time, seeing a modern interpretation of Naked Snake’s tactical espionage action adventure will surely delight fans of the Hideo Kojima original. Although it leaked earlier in the week, the showcase featured a new trailer which formally revealed the release date. However, people who watched the Xbox version of the reveal will notice one key difference between the two trailers.

At the end of the PS5 and Steam version of the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date trailer, those familiar with iconic PS1 and PS2 games may have seen a very familiar face. As the camera pans slowly into a dense green jungle, a little blue light appears just over a log. It turns out that light is none other than an ape from Sony’s Ape Escape franchise who taunts the viewer before inevitably running away into the depths of the jungle’s vegetation. Those who played Metal Gear Solid 3 for the PS2 know this is an obvious tease for the Snake vs. Monkey minigame. This mode tasked Snake with capturing the apes within locations from MGS 3 while where banana camouflage, and equipped with the Monkey Shaker (aka non-violent EZ Gun) and stun grenades.

While it seems this mode is being teased for PS5 and Steam versions of the upcoming remake, it seems Xbox will feature a different Konami icon as Ape Escape is a Sony property. Spotted by Wario64 on X, Most of the contents of the Xbox version of the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer are the same. However, it deviates quite a bit at the end. After the date is revealed, the MGS exclamation point suddenly appears. The bottom of the exclamation point is actually a box which reveals a bomb about to explode. Once the bomb actually explodes, appearing within the smoke and fire is a cam silhouette of Konami’s Bomberman. The words “Snake vs ???” then appear clearly teasing a Snake vs Bomberman mode in place of the PS5 and Steam’s Snake vs Monkey mode.

Both trailers end with the words “And more…” before cutting to the key art card with the release date and platforms listed. This is clearly a tease for the game’s additional game modes. The official site for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater teases the same information, but the extra content coming to the game is still unknown as of now.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on August 28th. The remake will be available in four different editions: Standard, Tactical, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s. The Standard Edition comes with the base game and the White Tuxedo Uniform as a pre-order bonus for $69.99. For the same price, players can grab the physical Tactical Edition which includes everything in the Standard Edition plus the Sneaking DLC Pack. The Digital Deluxe Edition a digital version of the Tactical Edition plus 48 hours early access for $79.99. Lastly, priced at $199.99 is the physical Collector’s Edition which includes the Tactical Edition of the game, as well as a bunch of physical goodies that should excite MGS 3 fans.