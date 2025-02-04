Metaphor: ReFantazio at Its Lowest Price Yet for the Next 48 Hours

Atlus is the studio behind the Persona series, one of the most acclaimed JRPG series in gaming. Persona 5 became its number-one title, but Persona itself has competition from within Atlus’ thanks to the fellow JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. This new IP trades in the well-known world of Persona’s Japan for a new fantasy world full of monsters and fantastical races, and though it only just recently released late last year, it’s already on sale for the lowest price yet during a promotion that’s only going to be live for the next few days.

Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s big sale is taking place right now on the PC platform, making it available to those holding off for a discount. It’s available on other platforms like Xbox and PlayStation, sure, and while it’s on sale via Xbox right now, Steam has the best price Metaphor: ReFantazio has seen yet.

Steam is currently offering Metaphor: ReFantazio for the low price of $48.99, slashing its price by 30%. Steam only has the option for a digital version, but physical versions can be picked up at other retailers for a similar price. That said, Steam certainly has the lowest price.

It should be noted that Steam’s sale on Metaphor: ReFantazio is only live for 48 hours, meaning there is a very short window to pick the game up at this amazing price. Once the sale ends, players will have to pay full price for Metaphor: ReFantazio. While the stylish JRPG is absolutely worthit at full price, grabbing it on sale doesn’t hurt either.

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all have Metaphor: ReFantazio listed at $49.74 to $49.99. This is only slightly more expensive than Steam’s sale, but does have the added benefit of allowing fans to pick up a physical version. Many fans prefer physical, and are willing to pay more for this benefit.

It is likely Metaphor: ReFantazio will see future sales and possibly reach a lower price, but since these sales are often dictated by the publisher, when the discounts will come again is uncertain. Those who have been waiting to jump on a sale for ATLUS’ new series won’t find a better time than now or at least one where they know they are getting a good price.

ATLUS also has put out deluxe versions of their titles, especially Persona 5 which contains all DLC and extra content in one package. Metaphor: ReFantazio does not have any DLC at this time, but if it does come out, many expect ATLUS to release a complete edition later on. These complete editions are typically cheaper or go on sale frequently.

Anyone who has been wanting to experience ATLUS new series will want to act fast to grab this amazing JRPG, which received several nominations and awards, while it is on its best sale yet. Other Atlus games like Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Persona 3 Reload, and Persona 5 Royal are similarly on sale right now.