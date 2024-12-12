Metaphor: ReFantazio DLC Reveal Potentially Leaked Early

We may be returning to the United Kingdom of Euchronia sooner than we expected to. Today, an interesting development on Atlus’ official social media may mean that DLC, or something of that ilk, is on the way for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The 2024 hit RPG from Atlus and Studio Zero is one of this year’s best titles, with its acclaim getting bigger and bigger by the day. With a big presence tonight at The Game Awards 2024, fans of the title could see it in more ways than just its nominations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by some of the talents behind Persona 3, 4, and 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a turn-based RPG set in a modernistic-fantasy world. As the nameless protagonist, you will travel across the United Kingdom of Euchronia to save the once-thought-dead prince and restore order now wrought over by the ego-maniacal soldier Louis. While on your journey, you’ll meet a bevy of interesting and diverse characters that’ll join your cause, as well as compete in the race for the throne. While the story does end quite well, it seems there may be more in store if the leak is anything to go by.

On YouTube, it was noticed that the official ATLUS West channel has added three hidden videos that cannot be seen by anyone other than the channel owner. The catch? They were all placed in the Metaphor: ReFantazio playlist. A hidden video can mean a few things, but usually, for games, it means that there is something related to it coming out and only those with access can see it. It is standard procedure to hide videos that may be too old or not work, but the playlist remains untouched until today.

The YouTube page of Atlus West has three hidden Metaphor: ReFantazio videos.

As to what those videos could be, it could be another trailer detailing the awards it has or a stylish new video, which isn’t too out of the ordinary for companies to do. However, the more interesting route is to bet on it being DLC. While no mention of a season pass was said about Metaphor: ReFantazio, that doesn’t mean one won’t be available in the future. In fact, another Atlus title pulled the same routine just this year: Persona 3 Reload. With their season pass, it included costumes and music, but also, at the tail end of it in September, gave us Episode Aigis: The Answer, a new expansion that acted as an epilogue for Persona 3 Reload. The expansion, based on the same one found in Persona 3 FES, added 20 hours of content and a new robotic party member: Metis.

In Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s case, there could be a chance that an expansion could be in the works. Given the massive success of the title, both in the award circuit and in sales, more content may be a good way of thanking fans and providing more for them to enjoy. The title is already 60-80 hours, which is a lot but not out of the ordinary for RPGs these days. Furthermore, it can tease a potential sequel, as the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is vast and full of possibilities to explore, especially given the ending.

It’s also important to note that this news comes just hours before The Game Awards 2024, which Metaphor: ReFantazio is quite familiar with. Tonight, it is nominated for six awards: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Sound and Music, Best Narrative, and Best RPG. In the Game of the Year category, the game will face off against some heavy titans like Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Still, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to presume a possible DLC trailer will come out during the show. In fact, last year, the title did have a trailer following one for Persona 3 Reload during the pre-show, so Atlus is no stranger to taking part in the reveals (outside of the killer Joker Smash Bros reveal back in 2016). Overall, Metaphor: ReFantazio fans may want to stay tuned during the show and the days ahead, as we may get more than we thought we would before the year’s end.